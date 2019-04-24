Some area high school runners and throwers had a cramped schedule last week, competing at the Alliance Invite, Tuesday, April 16, and the Chadron Twilight Meet, Thursday, April 18.
More bad weather pushed the Alliance meet from Saturday, April 13, to last week, leaving just one day of rest between it and the Chadron Twilight, a meet intended to give one last chance to athletes hoping to qualify for the Best in the West meet which was held on Tuesday.
Chadron, Hay Springs and Crawford all competed at both meets.
Thursday, at their home meet, Chadron had 20 first-place finishers and placed several more in the top three and top five of their events.
Both the Chadron boys and girls took first place in team scoring, the boys with 165 points and the girls with 201 points. The Chadron girls were dominant, leading second place Crawford by 114 points while the Hemingford boys challenged the Chadron boys, trailing just 41 points behind.
A Cardinal girl was the top finisher in all but six of the girls’ events at the meet. Junior Dawn Dunbar, freshman Olivia Reed and senior True Thorne were multiple first-place winners for the Cardinals’ girls.
Dunbar went 31 feet, 6.25 inches in the triple jump to win the event, nearly three feet farther than second place finisher Matison Moore, of Gordon Rushville. Dunbar also won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.21 seconds.
Reed was first place in both the 200 and 400 meters, setting a new personal record of 26.7 seconds in the 200. She finished nearly two seconds faster than teammate Allie Ferguson in the 400. Reed’s three high jumps of five feet or more this season would have put her atop the standings in the event, but the freshman had a rare off day, failing to clear on all three attempts at the starting height.
Thorne, Chadron’s top female thrower, won in both the shot put and discus. Both her 35 feet, 1 inch, throw in the shot put, and 115 feet, 7 inches, throw in the discus were season bests. Her performance marked just the third time she’s thrown this season.
The Chadron girls also did well in the relays, placing first in 4x100 and the 4x400. The 4x100 team of Emily Beye, Jacey Garrett, Reed and Savanna Sayaloune had a time of 53.65 seconds in the event; the 4x400 team of Allie Ferguson, Garrett, Dunbar and Leila Tewahade finished their race in 4 minutes, 24.82 seconds, about ten-seconds better than the second place finishing team from Gordon-Rushville.
4x100 members Beye and Sayaloune took the top two spots in the 100 meters. Beye won the event with a time of 12.84 seconds, her personal best; Sayaloune was just behind with a season-best time of 12.93 seconds.
Allie Ferguson, of the 4x400 team, was also the winner of the 300 meter hurdles and placed second in the 400 meters.
On the boys’ side, Chadron’s Jake Lemmon was the only Cardinal to win multiple events. The senior took first place in the 200 meters and 400 meters. He and teammate Jiesinh Sayaloune, who took second in the 200 meters, each set personal best times, Lemmon at 23.06 seconds and Jiesinh Sayaloune at 24.30 seconds.
For the boys’ throwers, junior Cooper Heusman got his first ever win in the discus throwing a personal best 121 feet, 9 inches.
Fellow thrower Lance Cattin took second place in the discus behind Heusman with a personal best throw of 121 feet, 2 inches and was the winner of the shot put with a personal best of 41 feet, 6 inches.
Rounding out the boys’ individual winners was senior Clark Riesen who leapt 38 feet, 6.5 inches in the triple jump, nearly two feet farther than second place finishing teammate Curtiss Bruhn who had a personal record of 36 feet, 8.75 inches.
In an exciting race, Thursday, the Cardinals’ Dom Nobiling hit his season high mark in the 110 meter hurdles but was about a tenth of a second slower than Hemingford’s Casey Lashley, who won the event.
The Chadron boys’ 4x800 team of Sawyer Haag, Nathan Burch, Daniel Wellnitz and Michael Sorenson edged out the Hemingford group, finishing in first place with a time of 9 minutes, 29 seconds, nearly two seconds better than the Bobcats.
The second-place Crawford Rams’ girls had just one top finisher, but placed nine others at third or better across the girls’ events.
Distance runner Jillian Brennan had a season best time of 6 minutes 11.39 seconds in the 1600 meters to win the event. Teammate Madison Swanson, a freshman, had her personal best in the event, earning third with a time of 6 minutes, 24.26 seconds. Chadron freshman Mackenzie Butts took second with a time of 6 minutes, 16.09 seconds.
Another Crawford girls freshman Dalli Anders continued her strong season, setting personal bests in both the 100 and 200 meters where she finished third and second, respectively. Anders, along with Skylar Summers, Morgan Jones and Natalie Barry, took second in the 4x100 relay with a time of 55.27 seconds.
Fellow Ram freshman Jasmine Dyer threw for her best ever in the shot put, going 29 feet to take third place ahead of sophomore teammate Hannah Lemmon.
Senior high jumper Joclyn Staman took third, clearing 4 feet, 4 inches.
The Rams’ boys had two first place finishes, both by junior distance runner Dennis Vogl who won thethe 1600 and 3200 meters races. His time of 11 minutes, 33.4 seconds in the 3200 was his career best.
In the boys’ high jump, Hay Springs sophomore Brodey Planansky and Crawford junior Will Ackerman both cleared 5 feet, 8 inches, but Planansky was given the win after clearing in fewer attempts. Planansky was the only Hay Springs athlete to finish in the top three at the meet, though he and teammates Jarret Pieper and Baiden Planansky took fourth, fifth and sixth in the long jump. Hay Springs sophomore Charles Twarling was sixth in the 100 meters.
The Hay Springs Hawks’ girls had two top three finishers, seniors Jessica Badje in the 3200 meters and Rebekah Holtmeier in the Discus. Holtmeier’s throw of 84 feet, 5 inches was her career best.