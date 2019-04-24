Because of the weather, Chadron State College’s recent spring football practices were challenging. Storms kept interrupting the schedule and twice forced the Eagles to clear a foot of snow off Elliott Field so they could do their thing. But the final results were excellent, the coaches say.
They believe the Eagles showed plenty of promise and have the capacity to be a strong contender in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference this fall. While not everything is settled and some growing pains may occur, the team appears to have the clout to be the best dating back to at least 2012 when CSC went 8-1 in the RMAC and reached the playoffs.
“We have a lot of outstanding players and we made a lot of progress,” said Head Coach Jay Long. “Our veterans performed well and we also had numerous young guys make the most of their opportunities to move up on the depth charts. I was really impressed by how well the players adjusted to the changes the new coordinators made. We’re on the right track and we’ll have 25 more practices next fall to get better.”
All three of the coordinators have big responsibilities, but they’re not fledglings. They are already familiar with what Long often calls “the Eagles’ way,” meaning “We’ll outwork the opponents and never give up.”
Defensive coordinator Craig “Jersey” Jersild has been on the CSC coaching staff 13 years, offensive coordinator Logan Masters is in his third year and Clint Sasse, who joined the staff in March to take over Jersild’s former duties as the special teams’ coordinator, is an ex-Eagle.
Jersild has made some subtle adjustments in the Eagles’ defensive alignment, switching from a predominantly 4-3 alignment to a 3-5 front. Last year’s defense was a mixed bag. CSC was last in the RMAC in total defense, yielding an average of 516 yards a game, the most in school history. But it also was the runner-up in red zone defense, keeping the opponents off the scoreboard 15 of the 20 times they had moved inside the CSC 20.
Masters plans to “open up” the offense to make the most of quarterback Dalton Holst’s experience and strong arm, along with the array of talented and experienced receivers the Eagles possess. He’s also installed the “run-pass option” designed to keep the opponents guessing as the play unfolds.
Holst is a primary reason why the CSC coaches are optimistic about the 2019 season. The junior from Gillette is a two-year starter who has completed nearly 400 passes for almost 5,000 yards and thrown 36 touchdowns. He’ll be one of just two returning starters at quarterback in the RMAC this fall. The remaining nine teams graduated their field generals.
Both Masters and Long have good things to say about Holst:
“He had a great spring,” Masters said. “He really picked up the new things we were introducing, never gets rattled, he’s willing to take what the defense gives him and does a great job of spreading the ball around. Everyone knows he has a great arm and he also moves pretty well. We won’t run him 20 times a game, but he can stay out of trouble and get some yards on his own.”
Long added: “Dalton has grown as a leader and gives our offense great stability. He’s not prone to making mistakes and is capable of leading us to a championship. We’re fortunate to have him as our quarterback. I’m sure he’ll be an all-star the next two years.”
The coaches also are pleased with the development of sophomore Tyler Hyland at quarterback.
“He’s our No. 2 and has both a strong arm and runs well,” Masters said. “He’ll be ready to go this fall if we need him.”
The receiving corps has already proven it’s among the best the Eagles have ever had. During last year’s 7-3 season, seniors-to-be Jackson Dickerson, Brandon Fullerton and Tevon Wright combined to catch 99 passes for 1,376 yards and 14 touchdowns, while junior Cole Thurness was voted by his teammates as the 2018 MVP, after catching 46 passes for 701 yards and seven TDs, including those of 42, 51, 70 and 80 yards.
The receivers also include sophomore Chad Mikelson, who had 10 receptions for 147 yards against RMAC winner Colorado Mines last fall. Redshirt freshman Jahani Wright, Tevon’s brother, also was impressive this spring.
Tight end is another potent position, particularly with the anticipated return of Hemingford product Colt Foster, who was last year’s preseason all-conference choice at the position, but missed the season because of an injury in the first game. His replacements, Matt Vargas and Bailor Hayes, who combined for 21 receptions, also are back.
In addition, redshirt Riley Schliep made the big play of the spring game when he caught about a 40-yard pass and turned it into a 90-yard touchdown play in the final minute.
Although last year’s leading rusher, Kevin Coy, (962 yards and 15 touchdowns) has graduated as an Academic All-American, the Eagles expect to have a solid running game again led by Stevann Brown and Elijah Myles. While spelling Coy, they combined to rush for 1,030 yards and averaged 6.8 yards a carry.
“They are about as good a pair of ball carriers as we’ve had,” Long said. “Brown is made to order for the changes in the offense and Myles had a great spring.”
The Eagles will open fall camp still searching for another solid running back, but the coaches say the longer they practiced this spring the more promise some the young candidates showed. There’s also optimism that scatback Priest Jennings, who scored three lengthy touchdowns in the 2018 spring game, will be recovered from knee surgery and help out this fall.
With four of last year’s five offensive line starters missing this spring, finding replacements was a primary focus. Long, who is in charge of the forward wall, said lots of progress was made.
“We don’t have a lot of experience available, but we’ve got good players who made good progress this spring,” the head coach said. “We’ll keep working during the preseason and take it from there.”
The line has a solid leader in senior Jared Maciejczak (6-5, 290), a two-year starter who moved from right to left tackle and is all-conference material.
“He knows all the positions and is such a solid person and player,” Long said.
Although he missed spring drills while recovering from surgery, Austin Rapp, the starter at left guard last season, is expected to be ready to play again this fall.
Long made sure he had plenty of candidates to choose from this spring by moving three defensive linemen to his side of the ball. One of them, senior Marvin Williams, probably earned a starting spot while juniors Sam McKelvey and Jake Norris, both of whom saw considerable playing time a year ago, also figure to be regulars.
Transfer Alex Ross, junior Colton Horn, sophomores Sam Caffery and Steve Shields and redshirt freshmen such as Michael Decarmillis, Juan Estrada-Sanchez and Trent Grizzle are among the others who will bid for one of eight or nine slots usually available for O linemen on the travel squad.
The defensive secondary is the other segment that received special attention this spring. Again, there are numerous candidates.
Both Long and Jersild say senior DeAndre Barthwell is among the top cornerbacks in the RMAC. That’s why opponents often avoid throwing to his side of the field.
Among those who saw a bulk of the playing time last fall are seniors Tyree Fryar, Demetrius McFadden and Richard Harbor along with sophomore Malik Goss, who returned an interception 82 yards and a fumble 62 yards for TDs last fall.
Among those challenging to see more action are Gordon senior Micah Scherbarth, transfer Jeremiah Gutierrez, sophomore Brendan Brehmer and redshirt freshmen Cole Condon and Ethan Zimmerman. In addition, Dylan Marsh, who played as a true freshman in 2017, but was injured last fall, returned this spring and earned strong reviews.
“We’re not sure who’s going to play where yet; we just want to play the best--the ones who are energetic and can get the job done,” Jersild said. “We made progress, but will still be trying to get better when we open camp in August.”
There are not as many question marks at the other defensive levels. The line returns three starters--senior Forcella Calder, junior Brendan Hopkins and sophomore Tayven Bray. Others, such as sophomores Alex Mai, Denton Payne and Emmitt Rosentrader will be available, and redshirt freshman Joel Carpenter, currently a noseguard, is regarded as one of the team’s rising standouts.
Any mention of potential all-stars has to include scrappy linebacker Tyler Lewis, also known as Gator. Although on the small side, the last two seasons Lewis has participated in 156 tackles while also intercepting three passes, forcing three fumbles and returning both a fumble and an interception for touchdowns.
His sidekick in the middle is expected to be senior Travis Wilson, who at 6-1, 230 is considerably larger and played in both the line and at linebacker last fall. Among those expected to be in the rotation are junior Zeke Zuhlke, sophomores Noah Kerchal and redshirt Joey Geil.
“There are other guys who have good potential, but may not be quite ready to play yet,” Jersild said. “We’ve had good recruiting classes the past couple of years. Once they get everything figured out they’ll do a good job.”
Among the bright notes during the spring game was the punting by senior Will Morgan. Already the Eagles’ placekicker, Morgan planted two punts inside the one-yard line and also boomed a 50-yarder. Jersild noted it doesn’t get much better than that.