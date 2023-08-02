The Bar Lazy T Trucking Co, entry made up of Shawn Chasek and his three sons—Lane, Jake and Ty--all of Mitchell, won both phases of the Ranch Rodeo, and Jeeter Shockey of Pine Ridge was the bronc riding winner at the Dawes County Fair on Saturday night.

The Ranch Rodeo action included roping and tying the legs of one yearling steer so it would be immobilized and then roping two others and loading them into a stock trailer.

The Bar Lazy T Trucking group did that in just three minutes and 38 seconds. The closest contenders were the Last Minute Crew of Hay Springs that involved Pat Brings Him Back, Ryan Burkinshaw, Buck Butterfield and Ambrose McGannon in 4:03. Also in contention were the Rez Necks of Oglala, made up of Brian Brings Him Back Sr. and Jr., and Kenny and Erin Osmotherly in 4:17.

The second phase called for each of the team members to rope a steer. The Chaseks did that in 5:15 while the Last Minute Crew had great difficulty catching the fourth critter. That time was 9:28.

Shockey tied for third in the first go-round of the bronc riding, which had a dozen entries, with a 77-point ride. He then scored 84 points while sticking a palomino bronc in the finals.

The broc riding runner-up was Kaylein White Dress of Oglala. He tallied 78 points in the first go-round and 76 in the finals.

Kyle Reddy of Wounded Knee set the pace in the first go-round with a 79-point ride, but was bucked off of one of Wilson Rodeo’s broncs in the finals. The fourth finalist, Trey Pierce of Scottsbluff, also failed to make the eight-second whistle. He had a 77-point ride in the first-round.

Other contenders included two Crawford entries,Teegan Debus and Paden Morava, along with Davin Serres of Chadron. Both Debus and Morava were awarded 74 points in the first go-round while Serres scored 72.

Morava and Serres were perhaps the youngest of the bronc riders. Both will be high school juniors this fall.