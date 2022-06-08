Chayton Bynes, Chadron High—2022

Chayton Bynes has officially signed with the University of Colorado Colorado Springs track team. Below are his accomplishments this season.
Long and Triple Jump placings and marks
CSC High School Indoor Meet
Long Jump—1st, 21-2 Triple Jump—1st, 40-11
Sidney Invitational Meet
Long Jump—1st, 20-9, Triple Jump—1st, 41-7
Ogallala Invitational Meet
Long Jump—1st, 22-2 ¾, Triple Jump—1st, 44-5
Mitchell Invitational Meet
Long Jump—1st, 21-0, Triple Jump--1st, 44-0
Best of the West
Long Jump—1, 21-4 ¼, Triple Jump—1st, 42-5 ¾
Chadron Twilight Meet
Long Jump—1st, *22-5, Triple Jump—1st, 42-9
Western Conference Meet
Long Jump—2nd, 20-6, Triple Jump—1st, 43-3 ½
Bayard B-C-D Meet
Long Jump—1st, +22-11 ¾, Triple Jump—1st, 44-11
Class B-6 District Meet
Long Jump—1st, *23-1 ¾; Triple Jump—1st, *+47-5 ¾
Nebraska State Meet in Omaha
Long Jump—4th, 22- ½; Triple Jump—4th, 44-6 ½
*Meet Record +School Record