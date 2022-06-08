 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chayton Bynes, Chadron High—2022

Chayton Bynes has officially signed with the University of Colorado Colorado Springs track team. Below are his accomplishments this season.

Long and Triple Jump placings and marks

CSC High School Indoor Meet

Long Jump—1st, 21-2 Triple Jump—1st, 40-11

Sidney Invitational Meet

Long Jump—1st, 20-9, Triple Jump—1st, 41-7

Ogallala Invitational Meet

Long Jump—1st, 22-2 ¾, Triple Jump—1st, 44-5

Mitchell Invitational Meet

Long Jump—1st, 21-0, Triple Jump--1st, 44-0

Best of the West

Long Jump—1, 21-4 ¼, Triple Jump—1st, 42-5 ¾

Chadron Twilight Meet

Long Jump—1st, *22-5, Triple Jump—1st, 42-9

Western Conference Meet

Long Jump—2nd, 20-6, Triple Jump—1st, 43-3 ½

Bayard B-C-D Meet

Long Jump—1st, +22-11 ¾, Triple Jump—1st, 44-11

Class B-6 District Meet

Long Jump—1st, *23-1 ¾; Triple Jump—1st, *+47-5 ¾

Nebraska State Meet in Omaha

Long Jump—4th, 22- ½; Triple Jump—4th, 44-6 ½

*Meet Record +School Record

