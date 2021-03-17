College rodeos resuming this weekend

The Chadron State College rodeo team is scheduled to help open the spring schedule in the Central Rocky Mountain Region this weekend by entering the rodeo being staged by Sheridan and Gillette Colleges in Gillette.

Chadron State rodeo coach Dustin Luper said the action will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday with each college sponsoring one long go-round in each of the eight events. Four more rodeos in the region will take place this spring with the next one at Eastern Wyoming College at Torrington the last weekend in March.

Four rodeos were held last fall, including Chadron State’s in early September.

CSC’s top performers through the fall season included seniors Quincey Segelke of Brush, Colo., and Rozet, Wyo., and Tate Petrak of Martin, S.D. Both placed among the top six in at least one of their events at all four of the rodeos.

Luper said nearly all of the CSC contestants from last fall will compete again this spring. Exceptions include seniors Merisa Cominiello of Burlington, Colo., and Rieley Maier of Bowdle, S.D. The horse they were using is no longer available.

Luper added that two ropers have joined the team. They are Brand Baker of Hot Springs and Will Ackerman of Crawford.

