Cougars roar past CSC softball team

The Colorado Christian softball team socked the Chadron State crew late last week, winning all four games played in Lakewood. The Cougars outhit the Eagles 55 to 20 and outscored them 44-12.

The scores on Thursday were 6-4 and 12-4 while on Friday it was 12-3 and 14-1

Coach Kaley Ness said her team “came up short in all aspects of the game.”

Redshirt freshman third baseman Sloane Quijas did her part in trying to ignite the Eagles on Thursday. She drove in shortstop Bailey Marvel in the first inning of both games and followed with a two-run homer in both games.

Freshman Mackenzi Kroll also homered in the second game.

The Eagles tallied all three of their runs in the first inning of the opener on Friday, but were outscored 26-1 the rest of the twin-bill.

The sweep boosted the Cougars’ record to 8-4 for the season. The Eagles are 4-13. If the snow melts, they are to host Regis in a four-game set this Saturday and Sunday.

