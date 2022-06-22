CSC athletic camps have attracted many this summer

Both the football and girls’ basketball camps at Chadron State College earlier this month were major successes, the coaches report.

More than 1,500 high school football players participated in the three camps that were conducted by CSC coaches and players. Head Coach Jay Long said this year’s participation was the highest since he became the Eagles’ mentor 11 years ago.

“Things worked out so we had more teams and players this year,” Long said. “Because of COVID we had only about half as many teams and players participate in 2020, and last year the Colorado teams couldn’t leave the state because of the problems they were still having.

“But this year, the Colorado teams were turned loose again and we had about a dozen schools from there come to our camps. Some of them, like LaVeta and Ordway, are located south of Pueblo, so they came a long ways,” the coach noted.

The first of the three football camps was made up of 13 “smaller” 11-man teams. Chadron, Alliance, Gering and Gordon-Rushville were included. Chadron native and former Chadron State Academic All-American football player Zach Sandstrom also brought his Highlands High team from Eaton, Colo., located in the Greeley area.

Another Colorado team from Poudre High at Fort Collins also attended the opening session. The school has an enrollment of more than 1,800 students, but came to the first camp because it fit the schools’ schedule better.

Also in the first group were teams from Burns, Newcastle and Thermopolis in Wyoming and St. Thomas More of Rapid City.

The second session was comprised of teams from eight large schools. Scottsbluff was the lone Nebraska school involved while Campbell County High at Gillette, Casper Natrona, Cheyenne East and Sheridan participated from Wyoming along with Rapid City Stevens and Severance High, which is located near Windsor in Colorado’s Front Range.

The final session that took place last week drew players from 32 schools which have 9-, 8- or 6-man teams.

About half of the teams were from Nebraska. They included Arthur County, Axtell, Bridgeport, Crawford, Dundy County at Benkelman, Garden County at Oshkosh, Minatare, Mullen, Potter-Dix, Sandhills-Thedford, Sandhills Valley at Stapleton and Tryon, Sioux County, South Platte at Big Springs and Brule, Southwest High at Bartley, Sutherland and Twin Loup at Sargent and Taylor.

The Colorado teams involved were Arickaree/Woodlin, Caliche, Crowley County, Fleming, Haxtun, LaVeta, Otis and Sedgwick. The Wyoming participants included Encampment, Farson-Eden, Kaycee, Pine Bluffs and Rocky Mountain at Cowley. The Little Wound Mustangs were the lone South Dakota participants.

“We got a lot of good feedback from the coaches,” Long said. “They said they felt their teams got better. It helps them get ready for this fall. They can move their players around and try different things during the camp. They get two full days and two half days of coaching on different phases of the game from our coaches and players, and also get to scrimmage against another team.”

Long added that about 15 CSC players who are planning to be coaches returned to assist with the camps.

He added that by having so many teams, the match-ups for the scrimmages worked out well.

“Teams that are young and are rebuilding can be paired with a similar team,” the coach noted. “And, a team that thinks it may be a contender for a state championship this fall can be matched up against another team that has similar aspirations.”

Long said each of the three camps had teams that fit into these categories.

“We had a lot of really good players in the camps,” Long said. “We hope we can get some of them to play for us. We’ve let quite a few know that we’re interested in them. Another good thing is the camps gave 1,500 young men a chance to get acquainted with the college. Most of them won’t play college football, but they found out a lot about Chadron State. They sleep in the dorms and eat in the cafeteria in the Student Center and see our athletic facilities.”

Long commended the people involved in housing and the food service, as well as Shelly Johns, the college’s conferencing coordinator, and her staff for their excellent cooperation during the camps.

Janet Raymer, the CSC women’s basketball coach and her staff, also hosted five hoops camps during an eight-day period in the forepart of June. She said more than 300 campers participated, accompanied by at least 20 coaches from the various schools.

“They were a great success once again,” Raymer said. “We love bringing the young athletes here. Our players do a great job of mentoring and coaching, helping players improve their game. We also had a team camp that lasted two days and included teams from Nebraska, Wyoming, South Dakota and Colorado.”

Wrestling camps are on tap this week. About 400 boys from at least 35 schools in the four-state area began a 3 ½-day stay on campus Monday, CSC Coach Brett Hunter said. The action it taking place in the Chicoine Center and Armstrong Building to take advantage of the air conditioning in those facilities. A highlight will be Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m., when the all-star duals that are open to the public will take place.

The first girls’ wrestling camp also was this week at the college, directed by CSC Coach Alijah Jeffery.

Still to come are four volleyball camps that Coach Jennifer Stadler and her assistants and players will host in July. A youth skills camp is slated for July 11-13 for 1-4 graders, the middle school camp for grades 5-8 follows the 14th and 15th, a team camp is set for the 23rd and 24th and a high school skills camp will be July 25-26.

A softball camp is also scheduled for July 26.

