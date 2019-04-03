With seven rodeos under his belt this season and just three remaining before Nationals, CSC junior Kyle Bloomquist currently holds first place in bareback riding in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s Central Rocky Mountain Region standings.
“The season’s gone pretty well,” Bloomquist said. “I was fortunate to win three of five (rodeos) in the fall. This spring I’ve just been playing the consistency card so hopefully we can keep that rolling here in the next couple of weekends.
The Eagles rodeo team travels to Fort Collins, Colorado, this weekend and Casper, Wyoming the weekend of Saturday, April 20, before closing out their season in Laramie, Wyoming the weekend of Saturday, April 27.
So far this spring Bloomquist has finished third in both Gillette and Torrington, but holds a 100-point lead on second place Cole Reiner of Casper College and a nearly 200-point lead on Sheridan College’s Chance Ames.
Both cowboys were former teammates of Bloomquist when he rode for Sheridan College.
“I’m working hard to make sure I keep (first place) and don’t lose any ground to these guys,” Bloomquist says. “They’re coming to ride this spring. It’s going to be a fun one all the way to the end.”
From mid-October to mid-March as the Eagles’ rodeo team waited for the spring half of the season to begin, Bloomquist said he tried to go to the gym as much as he could and has tried to eat healthier.
“You put in all that work to get that high (in the standings), you just as well put in the work to stay up that high,” he said.
To make it to Nationals Bloomquist will need to stay in the conversation with his two former teammates as the top three in the event will make the trip Casper in June. Should he qualify it will be the junior’s first trip to Nationals since qualifying his freshman year.
Bloomquist said he’s excited at the notion of making Nationals again.
“You’re sitting there with the best guys in the nation,” Bloomquist said of the experience. “They shut the lights off and fire up the fireworks. All it does to me is put a smile on my face and gets the blood pumping.”
Bloomquist said he got the bug to ride bareback early, he was nine when he decided to rodeo. His Dad rode bareback in high school and took part in some pro rodeos afterward.
A native of Raymond, Minnesota, Bloomquist said he started to know pretty early in high school that he might make a decent bareback rider.
“I knew I had the drive for it and was gifted with some pretty good talent,” he said. “It came to me pretty fast.”
Bloomquist said now that he’s competed at more rodeos he’s gotten to know many of the cowboys in the top 15.
“I know them all by their first names and they know who I am so it makes me feel pretty good about it,” he says. “It’s something I want to do so I work hard for it and chase it.”