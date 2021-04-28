CSC cowboys win team roping

A pair of young Chadron State College cowboys put together two outstanding performances last weekend while winning the team roping at the University of Wyoming rodeo in Laramie.

Sophomore Colton Storer of Arthur, the header, and Tanner Whetham of Morrill, the heeler, finished their runs in 6.5 and 6.0 seconds to win the event. They were second in the first go-round and first in the finals go-round on Sunday.

Two cowboys from Otero College in Colorado gave Storer and Whetham a run for the money. Mikey Kunzler and Dillon Graham had times of 5.9 and 7.9 seconds while finishing second.

There were 130 contestants in the team roping at Wyoming. That meant the winners received good-sized checks. Each earned $810. This was the first time Storer and Whetham have placed in the team roping since they were the runners-up in the event at the Chadron State rodeo (Sept. 11-13) that opened the season in the Central Rocky Mountain Region.

The team roping victory helped the Chadron State men’s team earn 530 points, its highest of the season and second only to the University of Wyoming last weekend.