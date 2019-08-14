Chadron State College Head Football Coach Jay Long announced last week the completion of the Eagles’ coaching staff for the 2019 season. Bryar DeSanti, who has been on the coaching staff the past three years, has been promoted to assistant coach.
In addition, Luke Bengtson and Steven Koch are new coaching assistants.
DeSanti joined the CSC football program in 2016 as a coaching assistant in charge of the running backs. He switched to tight ends in 2018 and is taking over the outside receiving corps this season.
In addition, he has served as a special teams’ assistant, worked extensively with the scout team and helped with practice film coordination. The Merino, Colo., native also has led the recruiting of eastern Colorado.
Prior to coming to Chadron State, DeSanti coached at Lead-Deadwood High School one season.
DeSanti was a running back at Black Hills State University from 2010 to 2013, when he ran for more than 1,500 yards and recorded more than 500 receiving yards. He also ran on the conference champion 4x200 relay for the track and field team in 2011.
As a full-time athletics staff member, DeSanti will coordinate game operations at CSC's home athletic events for all sports.
Bengtson arrived at CSC by way of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, where he was the offensive coordinator at the NCAA Division III school. He has experience at several NCAA levels, having coaching stops at Division I-AA Fairfield University in Connecticut, Division III Greensboro College in North Carolina, as well as the Universities of Arkansas and Connecticut in Division I.
He initially played football at Northwest Missouri State and was on the team that reached the Division II national championship game in 2005, before finishing his career at St. Cloud State in Minnesota. Bengtson primarily will coach tight ends for the Eagles.
Koch is an alumni of Dickinson State in North Dakota, where he played football and was a student assistant coach for the football team one year. As a linebacker at Dickinson from 2014 to 2017, Koch accounted for 39 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and a 23-yard pick-six to help the Blue Hawks have a four-year record of 33-12 and win the conference title each of his last three seasons.
The Buffalo, S.D., native is helping coach outside linebackers at CSC.