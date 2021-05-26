CSC long jumper on way to nationals

Chadron State College long jumper Naishaun Jernigan and Coach Riley Northrup left Tuesday for the NCAA Division II National Track and Field Meet that is this weekend at Grand Valley State University at Allendale, Mich.

Jernigan qualified for the national meet when he won the long jump at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships on April 30 by going 7.80 meters, or 25 feet, 7 ¼ inches. The jump took the NCAA II lead. It now ranks fourth in the nation, but is just three inches shy of first place.

A native of Springfield, Mass., came to Chadron State in the fall of 2019 after he and Northrup “hit it off,” in the coaches words, while making contact via the internet and telephone conversations. Jernigan excelled in both the long and triple jumps during the 2020 indoor season. He placed second in both jumps at the RMAC Championships, going 23-3 ½ and 49-3.

The latter mark qualified him for the 2020 National Meet, but it was cancelled because of the coronavirus a few hours before it was to take place in Birmingham, Ala. His only consolation was the fact that the National Coaches’ Association for Track and Field granted all the national qualifiers, which also included the Eagles’ Brodie Roden in the 400 meters, All-American status shortly afterwards.