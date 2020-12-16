CSC men get off to encouraging start

Junior post Jacob Jefferson shot 8-of-10 from the field, including a pair of treys, to take game scoring honors with 18 points. Three more Eagles--Delimont and transfer guards Marcus Jefferson and Teddy Parham--all finished with 11.

Jarrett Jordan and Joey Andrews paced the Griffins with 13 points apiece. Andrews also grabbed 16 rebounds, all off the defensive glass.

As the overtimes would indicate, the Saturday night game was a nail-biter. There were 14 lead changes and seven ties.

The patient Eagles led most of the first half, going up by as much as 31-23 with two minutes left in the first half and held a 33-28 advantage at halftime.

Chadron State maintained the lead through the first five minutes of the second half, but scored just two points in an eight-minute stretch, allowing Mesa to go ahead 49-42 with 6:47 left in regulation.

The Eagles never led again in regulation, but tied the score at 50-50 on Delimont’s 3-pointer with 2:55 to play. The Mavericks were on top 56-52 with 1:39 left, but CSC’s Marcus Jefferson, a six-foot junior, took the ball to the basket for a pair of layups, the second one with just 10 seconds left, to knot the score at 56-56 when the buzzer sounded.