CSC opens spring golf season with two meets

Chadron State College golfers got the spring season off to a nice start, when they competed in two meets in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Eagles finished second, out of eight teams, at the MJGA Invitational, hosted by Minot State University at Aliante Golf Club in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 7. Then on Tuesday they were 3rd of 10 teams at the Winona State Invitational at Stallion Mountain Golf Club, setting a new CSC team tournament record of 645.

The Eagles shot a 329 on Friday, then came back on Saturday to fire 336, finishing at 665 total, just eight strokes behind the tourney winner Minot State.

"We haven't had the chance to get outside this spring, but the girls played great this week," said CSC Head Women's Golf Coach John Ritzen. "They hit the ball great off the tee, and they struck the ball well on their approach shots, which was great to see, since we focused on those aspects in winter practice. I'm excited to see them continue to improve this spring, and I think those scores will come down even further as we continue to improve our short game."

Sophomore Alpine Hickstein tied for third place overall at the Minot meet, firing 80-78-158 for the weekend.

Alexandra Demko of Minot State, who finished at 72-80-152, won with four strokes separating her from the rest of the field.