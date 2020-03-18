CSC opens spring golf season with two meets

Chadron State College golfers got the spring season off to a nice start, when they competed in two meets in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Eagles finished second, out of eight teams, at the MJGA Invitational, hosted by Minot State University at Aliante Golf Club in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 7. Then on Tuesday they were 3rd of 10 teams at the Winona State Invitational at Stallion Mountain Golf Club, setting a new CSC team tournament record of 645.
The Eagles shot a 329 on Friday, then came back on Saturday to fire 336, finishing at 665 total, just eight strokes behind the tourney winner Minot State.
"We haven't had the chance to get outside this spring, but the girls played great this week," said CSC Head Women's Golf Coach John Ritzen. "They hit the ball great off the tee, and they struck the ball well on their approach shots, which was great to see, since we focused on those aspects in winter practice. I'm excited to see them continue to improve this spring, and I think those scores will come down even further as we continue to improve our short game."
Sophomore Alpine Hickstein tied for third place overall at the Minot meet, firing 80-78-158 for the weekend.
Alexandra Demko of Minot State, who finished at 72-80-152, won with four strokes separating her from the rest of the field.
Freshman Kenzey Kanno led the team on Friday, shooting a 79 to tie for second in the opening round. She remained in the top 15 after two rounds, with a total of 172.
Led by a second top-five individual finish by Hickstein on Tuesday, CSC edged the school record for two-round tournament team score by one stroke. The previous record, perhaps the most valuable mark within the program, was 646 at Tiara Rado in Grand Junction Colorado, in September of 2018.
The Eagles were three strokes behind second-place Sioux Falls, who jumped up from fifth on day one, and 22 in back of tourney winner Minot State, who lopped off 31 strokes in the second round to come from behind as well.
In the two tournaments this week, CSC won all seven head-to-head matchups against the four Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference teams it faced.
The Eagles played their best as a team, at Stallion Mountain, largely because of three true freshman performances which were landmarks.
One of them, Kinsey Smith, posted her first-ever top 10 individual score, in the field of 64, tying for eighth. She blew through her previous low round of 82, carding a 77 to lead CSC in round two, and finished with a personal best 161 strokes.
Two others tied for 18th, marking back-to-back top-20 finishes for both. Kanno improved her career-low single-round score with a 78 on Monday, and began Tuesday tied for fifth overall. Brooke Kramer played a pair of her best rounds since the season's second outing, firing consecutive rounds of 83 to score 166, along with Kanno.
"Everyone hit the ball well, and we played smart golf," said CSC Head Women's Golf Coach John Ritzen. "Kinsey has always been a few holes away from putting a good round together, so it was nice to see her break through. I'm excited for the rest of the spring season, to see what we can do. We have a group that works hard and still wants to improve."
Individually, Lexi Hanson took top honors at the Winona meet, with a 145-stroke card that bested the next golfer by five strokes.
Chadron State’s intercollegiate season was ended prematurely, when the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference announced on Friday an end to competition and travel for spring sports. The NCAA canceled all of its postseason events as well. The measures are intended to curb the spread of the COVID virus.
MJGA Invite – CSC individual results
T3, Alpine Hickstein, 80-78-158; T11, Abby White, 86-83-169; T11, Allison Acosta, 82-87-169; T15, Kenzey Kanno, 79-93-172; 17, Brooke Kramer, 88-85-173; 20, Kinsey Smith, 89-86-175; T26, Anna Branscome, 91-88-179.
MJGA Invite team scores
1, Minot State, 322-335-657; 2, Chadron State, 329-336-665; 3, CSU-Pueblo, 347-328-675; 4, Chapman University, 340-339-679; 5, Carroll College, 354-354-708; 6, South Dakota Mines, 351-362-713; 7, Adams State, 372-372-744; 8, Calgary, 391-365-756.
Winona Invite - CSC individual results:
T4, Alpine Hickstein, 79-78-157; T8, Kinsey Smith, 84-77-161; T18, Brooke Kramer, 83-83-166; T18, Kenzey Kanno, 78-88-166; T30, Abby White, 84-86-170; T36, Allison Acosta, 91-83-174; T48, Anna Branscome, 89-93-182.
Winona Invite team scores:
1, Minot State, 330-299-629; 2, Sioux Falls, 332-310-642; 3, Chadron State, 324-321-645; 4, Regis, 324-322-646; 5, Concordia-St. Paul, 321-337-658; 6, South Dakota Mines, 346-334-680; 7, Quincy, 360-329-689; 8, Winona State, 365-335-700; 9, Adams State, 363-354-717; 10, St. Scholastica, 387-365-752.