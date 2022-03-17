CSC’s High School Indoor Meet takes place Saturday

With the State Basketball Tournament wrapping up in Lincoln last weekend, it’s time for track and field, particularly in western Nebraska

This will be the 35th year that the Nelson Physical Activity Center at Chadron State College has been the site of an indoor meet. The field events will start at 9 a.m. and the track events at 11 on Saturday.

The first such meet took place on March 28, 1987, soon after the PAC opened. The initial meets were sponsored by the Chadron Rotary Club and primarily featured teams from the immediate area.

A few years later, the Chadron State track coaches, aided by their athletes, also began sponsoring an indoor meet that drew participants from larger schools in the Panhandle, South Dakota and Wyoming. The two meets continued until 2010, when they were combined.

At least one indoor meet and often times two had taken place 33 years in a row before the COVID 19 invasion caused the 2020 meet as well as all the other track and field activities that season to be cancelled.

Thankfully, last year things got back on track. About 300 athletes from nine schools—some of them the largest in the Panhandle and some them the smallest—participated. The meet was a welcomed with open arms.

Following the meet, Chadron High Coach Blakelee Hoffman was quoted as saying, “We’re thrilled to death to be back in action. I was worried about how things might go since there was no season last year, but the kids did so well. Everybody was having fun. I think it’s going to be an exciting season.”

Hoffman’s forecast proved true, not only for her team, but also for others.

Chadron State Track and Field Coach Riley Northrup, the meet director, said many high school coaches appreciate having an early-season meet that they can count on. He noted it helps them learn about their team and it also energizes the athletes, giving them a chance to compete under ideal conditions.

Chadron High figures to be well-represented at the meet. Coach Hoffman said 43 boys and 31 girls are on the roster making it perhaps the largest track squad in Cardinals’ history.

“We’re excited about our numbers, for sure,” Hoffman said. “Several senior boys who weren’t on the team last year have joined the team this year. With their athletic ability, we can see them competing very well in their events.”

Hoffman added that she believes the girls’ team also will be competitive.

Chadron girls who are still on the roster won four events at last year’s meet. Tatum Bailey was first in both the triple and high jumps, Kyndall Carnahan won the 800 and Mackenzie Anderson won the 3200.

Chadron boys who won an event a year ago and are on the team again are Malachi Swallow, 400; Carter Ryan, 800; and Rhett Cullers, hurdles. In addition, Chayton Bynes was the runner-up in all three jumps.

Numerous other Cardinals also went on to excel last spring. Both Cullers and Garrett Reece qualified for the state meet in the high hurdles, Cody Hall and Jarek Anderson were nearly always among the leaders in the shot put and Jayrah Ngoi joined Bailey as a state qualifier in the triple jump.

Bailey finished fourth in both the triple and high jumps at the state meet and Bynes also earned a place in his triple jump competition at state.

The Lady Cardinals also sent a 4x400 relay team to Omaha last May. The runners were Carnahan, Demi Ferguson, Makinley Fuller and Grace Pyle, all of whom are still student-athletes at the school. Several others Chadron girls who ran on high-placing relay teams last season also have returned.

The addition of several the several seniors could strengthen the Chadron boys in the relays if they can chip the rust away and get in condition.

Coach Hoffman added that Xander Provance, who was hampered by an injury last spring, has shown lots of promise in the hurdles during recent workouts. The Cardinals also are expected to get a boost from freshman Quinn Bailey, who set Chadron Middle School records in both the 400 meters and long jump last spring and won four events at the Middle School Best of the West Meet a year ago.

