CSC’s Joel Smith to head athletic directors

After serving as a vice president the past two years, Chadron State College Director of Athletics Joel Smith has been elevated to the presidency of the NCAA Division II Athletics Directors Association for the 2020-21 membership year.

Smith term began last week during a conference call. Initially, the association was planning to meet in Las Vegas, but with the travel restrictions caused by the COVID 19 Pandemic, the meeting was called off.

The past president is Chris Ratcliff of Rogers State at Claremore, Okla.

"I look forward to serving our membership," Smith said. "It will be a challenging and, hopefully, rewarding time, as we transition to some sort of new normal. The officers and I hope to discuss and share best practices and new strategies with the membership, as we start up our programs again. The board will strive to provide substantial support for its members by sharing information and ideas in this new world. I look ahead to better times."

Smith said another conference call is planned in July, while a full-fledged meeting for the officers and board members is slated for Indianapolis in October, when the conference commissioners also will meet.