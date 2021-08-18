CSC track, field team adding nearly 30 newcomers

With just one senior on both the men’s and women’s roster this spring and a high retention rate among younger team members, Chadron State College Head Track and Field Coach Riley Northrup didn’t have many scholarships available for newcomers, but he and his assistants were able to entice nearly 30 newcomers into joining the Eagles for the 2022 season.

“We did a lot of searching and think we’ve found numerous athletes who have good potential and are happy to be coming to Chadron State,” Northrup said. “Since track and field is such an individual sport, they’ll all have a chance to prove themselves. As coaches, it will be our job to help them do their best.”

Several of the recruits are from the Panhandle. They include two well-known sprinters from Mitchell. Early in the season, Kadin Perez won all three of the sprints and also was named the outstanding male contestant at the meet his team hosted.

Perez also won both the 100 in 11.31 seconds and the 200 in 22.62 at the Best of the West, before missing a couple of meets because of a quadricep injury. However, he bounced back to win both races at the Class B-6 District Meet in 11.03 and 22.92. At the state meet, he was fifth in the 100 in 11.06 and third in 200 in 22.29.