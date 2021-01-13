 Skip to main content
CSC track to open season

The Chadron State College track and field team will launch its indoor season on Saturday, Jan. 16 by entering a meet hosted by Wayne State College.

CSC Head Coach Riley Northrup said he’s excited the Eagles will be able to compete. The teams from Augustana and Sioux Fall also are entered. There are about 60 on the Eagles’ roster. A majority are expected to make the trip.

Other meets this month are scheduled for Jan. 22 at Black Hills State and Jan. 30 at Nebraska-Kearney.

Two home meets are slated for February. A dual with South Dakota Mines is set for Feb. 5 and the Don Holst Open Meet is scheduled for Feb. 13.

