CSC weight thrower sets school record

Led by redshirt freshman Daniel Reynolds’s 35-pound weight throw of 62 feet, 1 ½ inches (18.93 meters) that is the school record, the Chadron State College track and field team had another stellar performance Friday and Saturday at the Stinger Open Meet hosted by Black Hills State at Spearfish.

The meet, which drew eight teams, gave numerous Chadron State athletes, mostly throwers and jumpers, another chance to improve their marks in order to qualify for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s Indoor Championships this coming weekend at Gunnison, Colo.

Coach Riley Northrup said the list of qualifiers (18 in each event) would be declared Monday (see additional story), but he anticipated that several Eagles had capitalized on the opportunity. The CSC men posted at least nine season bests and the Lady Eagles at least eight.

Reynolds, a native of Granby, Colo., who has gained about 50 pounds since arriving at CSC in the fall of 2020, also won the shot put with a mark of 52-4 ¾ on Saturday. His record-setting weight throw is 16 inches better than his previous best and is three inches farther than the old CSC record of 61-10 ½ that was set by Cory Martens in 2018.

Three of Reynolds’s teammates also placed among the top six in both of the throws at the Stinger Open. Sophomore Shane Collins of Bison, S.D., was the runner-up in both with career-best marks of 50-9 ¼ in the shot and 56-8 ¾ in the weight, while Parker Gonser of Windsor, Colo. was third in the shot and seventh in the weight throw and Reid Spady of Oshkosh was fifth in the shot and sixth in the weight.

Both Gonser and Spady also are redshirt freshmen. There were more than 20 contestants in both events.

Chadron State men also swept the first four places in the high jump. Both freshman Hector Ortega of Northglenn, Colo., and junior Joe Dumsa of Sandy, Utah, cleared 6-6 ¾, but Ortega took first on fewer misses. Alec Penfield of Lusk, Wyo., was third and Connor McCracken of Scottsbluff fourth, both at 6-4 ¾.

Senior Joss Linse of Plattsmouth, Neb., was the triple jump winner at 45-10 ¾ while the women’s leaders included Miranda Gilkey of Lusk. She was second in the high jump at 5-5 ½, the same height as the event winner, and placed third in the triple jump at 36-5, her career-best by more than a foot and expected to qualify her for the RMAC showdown.

In addition, two young pole vaulters, Kristie Hill of Big Springs (11-1 ½) and Quintin Emerson of Ogallala (13-3 ½), had season-best marks.

While only a handful of the Eagles’ track athletes made the trip to Spearfish, they had some exciting results. Logan Peila of Miles City, Mont., won the 400 meters in 51.46 seconds and Alissa Wieman of Box Elder, S.D., won the mile that drew a dozen entries in 5:24.52.

In addition, Hannah Wilkie of Rangely, Colo., was second in the 800 with a career-best 2:17.90, just a bit more than two seconds over CSC’s indoor school record.

A list of CSC’s top eight placings at the Stinger Open follow:

Men’s Results

400—1, Logan Peila, 51.46.

3000—4, Cale Schafer, 9:15.05

Shot put—1, Daniel Reynolds, 52-4 ¾; 2, Shane Collins, 50-9 ¼; 3, Parker Gonser, 50-2 ¾; 5, Reid Spady, 48-3 ½.

Weight throw—1, Daniel Reynolds, 62-1 ¼ (school record); 2, Shane Collins, 56-8 ¾; 6, Reid Spady, 52-8 ¼; 7, Parker Gonser, 52-4 ½.

Long jump—3, Emory Yoosook, 22-5; 4, Ishmael DePaullite, 21-8 ¼.

Triple jump—1, Joss Linse, 45-10 ¾;

High jump—1, Hector Ortega, 6-6 ¾; 2, Joe Dumsa, 6-6 ¾; 3, Alec Penfield, 6-4 ¾; 4, Conner McCracken, 6-4 ¾.

Pole vault—5, Quintin Emerson, 13-3 ½.

Women’s Results

800—2, Hannah Wilkie, 2:17.90; 7, Morgan Jaggers, 2:35.66.

Mile—1, Alissa Wieman, 5:24.52.

Shot put—7, Trinity Chrisawn, 40-2 ¼.

Weight throw—8, Courtney Smith, 53-3 ¾.

Triple jump—3, Miranda Gilkey, 36-5.

High jump—1, Miranda Gilkey, 5-5 ¼; 3 tie, Hunter Wiebelhaus, 5-1 ¼; 5, Destiny Pelton, 5-1 ¾.

Pole vault—5, Kristie Hill, 11-1 ¾.

