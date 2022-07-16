Curt Holmquist to receive special coaching award

Curt Holmquist, who was a teacher and coach at Chadron High School for 37 ½ years and continues to live in Chadron, will soon receive a special award. He will be presented the Nebraska Coaches Association’s Ken Cook Award for 2022 during the association’s annual Awards and Recognition Banquet in Lincoln on Sunday, July 24.

He will be the 16th recipient of the award, and the first from west of Lexington. The selection is made by the NCA’s board of directors to recognize coaches “who have made lasting contributions to Nebraska high schools in Girls’ Basketball.”

Ken Cook, for whom the award is named, was a highly successful football and girls’ basketball coach at Adams High School, later renamed Freeman High.

A native of Ravenna, Neb., Holmquist has a quick short summery pertaining to his life and career. “I fell in love with Chadron when I came to attend Chadron State and never left.” That was in the fall of 1971, more than 50 years ago. However, after his freshman year at CSC, he was drafted into the Army, and served two years before returning to college in the fall of ’74.

Holmquist was a math major and also had a history minor. He has primarily taught math throughout his career, including the last five years at Pine Ridge High School.

For the first 34 years he was at Chadron High—until the administration insisted he give up one of the sports--he also coached three sports each year, often as the head coach

He was the head volleyball coach five years, the head girls’ basketball coach 24 years, the girls’ golf coach 16 years and the boys’ golf coach six years. He also was an assistant volleyball coach both before and after he was the head coach from the 1989 through the 1993 seasons.

His basketball teams finished with a 316-197 record.

At Ravenna High, Holmquist was a starter on the basketball team as a senior and the golf team for three years. He did not play any varsity sports in college, but participated in intramurals and took nearly all the coaching techniques courses CSC offered.

Holmquist said he was completing his student teaching in Rushville under Chadron native Chuck Cogdill in the fall of 1976 when he learned the Chadron Middle School was looking for a math teacher. He had planned to return to CSC in the spring to take what he calls “fun classes.” But since he had attended two summer sessions he had enough credits to graduate, was interviewed and accepted the job when it was offered to him. He received his degree in May 1977.

He spent his first year and a half at the Chadron Middle School and was one of four teachers to move from there to the high school in the fall of 1979 when the ninth graders also made that transition.

Holmquist recalls that during his first semester in the Chadron Schools he helped Rob Wahlstrom with track and field, doubling the size of that sport’s coaching staff. He continued as a track and field assistant until the spring of 2006, when he took over as the boys’ golf coach after Dick Stein stepped down from that sport.

Holmquist remained as the boys’ golf mentor until the 2011-12 school year when it was decided he should not be the head coach for three sports. He began his 24-year tenure as the girls’ basketball coach in 1990-91, replacing J.C. Nemecek, and became the girls’ golf coach in 1998 after Buck Edwards retired.

Holmquist’s first basketball team had a 3-14 record, but the Lady Cardinals were 12-9 the next season and made their first trip to the state tournament in March 1992. Sixteen of his 24 hoops teams had winning records.

He took his second team to state in 1995-96, after it had lost its first 11 games. But it won the last two regular-season games and the district tournament to earn the trip to Lincoln. The Lady Cardinals were the eighth seed and lost to top-seeded Battle Creek 68-29 in the opening round.

The next year the Cards defeated Bennington in the first round at state and were ranked No. 6 in Class C-1 at the end of the season.

In 1999-2000, the Cardinals did even better while playing their games at state extra close. They edged Tri-County 59-56 and Superior 42-41 before being nipped by Arlington 36-34 in the championship tilt. The World-Herald ranked them No. 2.

Holmquist’s basketball teams also went to state in 2004-05, 2005-06 and the last three years he coached the sport. The 2011-12 and 2012-13 teams won their first games in Lincoln and finished fourth in Class C-1 both years.

All told, nine of his girls’ teams reached the state tournament. His final three had a cumulative 68-13 record and each earned Class C-1 top 10 rankings from the Omaha and Lincoln newspapers.

Each of his last five girls’ golf teams also qualified for the state tournament.

Besides coaching three sports most of his career, Holmquist was heavily involved in Chadron’s summer softball and city league basketball programs for more than two decades. He voluntarily handled much of the scheduling, lined up the umpires and referees and made sure the media got the results.

During his tenure as the basketball coach, he opened the gym in the summers for his players so they could hone their skills and took the teams to numerous camps. That meant he had to be one of the busiest people in town, but he never seemed stressed, in a hurry or out of sorts.

When he retired, Holmquist said he had enjoyed being so involved in both high school and community activities. “I can honestly say I enjoyed every second I spent with the faculty members and the kids,” he stated with his ever-present grin.

Holmquist met his wife Mary at Chadron State. He notes they had “a cafeteria romance.” Both were working there in the fall of 1974 when he returned from his hitch in the military and they started dating.

The couple has three children, all of whom became greatly involved in his coaching activities. They are Dionne, Courtney and Alec.

All three of the children began accompanying their dad to the gym or fields when they were toddlers and spent countless hours with him when they were growing up.

The oldest, Dionne, was the runner-up at the state golf tournament as a sophomore in the fall of 1990, but gave up that sport and played on her dad’s volleyball teams as a junior and senior. She also was a standout on his basketball team that qualified for the state basketball tournament in 1992 and placed fourth in the Class B discus at the state meet her senior year in 1993. She also lettered in both volleyball and golf at Chadron State.

Courtney also played golf for the Cardinals and was a statkeeper for her dad’s basketball teams. Her dad recalls that even when she was a kindergartner when her school day was over, she merely crossed the street and joined him in the Middle School Gym where he was coaching volleyball.

“She was always bouncing or kicking a ball,” he recalls.

Alec was a three-sport standout, starring as a wide receiver, cornerback and return specialist for the football team, was a starting guard on the basketball teams that reached the state championship games in 2009 and 2010 and a sprinter on the track team.

Some of Alec’s highlights included winning the regional Punt, Pass and Kick competition in Greeley, when he was 12 years old. He also holds the Chadron High record for most 3-pointers in a season with 82 in 2008-09, one more than Vonsinh Sayaloune sank in 2014-15.

All three lived in the Denver area for several years, but both girls have returned to their hometown.

Dionne is the manager of Homer’s Eagles Roost, which is a hemp-derived program. Nickie Stowell, formerly of Gordon, works with her.

Courtney is a pharmacy tech at Peterson’s Drug. Courtney’s husband, Craig Steward, is a firefighter in the Denver area, who commutes to Chadron when he’s off-duty. Their son, Roco, is 6 and is his grandpa’s buddy. The couple’s second child is due this month.

Alec remains in Colorado and is a property manager for a large mortgage company in the Longmont-Boulder area. He also is striving to develop an audio engineering firm and become a music producer for the electronic media.

Mary works part-time at the Pine Ridge Job Corps Center.