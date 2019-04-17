Monday was the last day to register for the upcoming Chadron Youth Baseball season.
In an email, Monday, CYB’s Mike Provance said numbers were down across the board, but he was hoping the drop was weather related.
As of noon, a total of 163 had registered to participate, down from 173 last year.
According to Provance, this year’s numbers break down as follows:
Tee ball - 28
Minors - 45
Majors - 56
Babe Ruth - 10
Juniors - 15
Senior - 9
The organization will again host a few notable tournaments, beginning with the Chadron Wood Bat tournament May 31 through June 2. The Juniors team will also host a tournament, June 21 through June 23, and the 2019 Midwest Plains Cal Ripken 12 and Under Regional Tournament will be in Chadron July 18 through July 20.