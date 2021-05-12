District meets this week

For high school track and field athletes, this is the most important week of the season. It’s their chance to qualify for the state meet the following weekend in Omaha.
For western Nebraska thinclads, the action begins today (Wednesday, May 12) with the Class D D-9 Meet in Chappell. All 11 Panhandle teams along with Arthur will be competing. Both the Crawford and Sioux County girls are expected to score lots of points have several state meet qualifiers. The Hay Springs boys and a few of the Lady Hawks may also earn state meet tickets.
Both the Class C-9 Meet at Sutherland and the Class B-6 Meet at Ogallala will be Thursday.
Gordon-Rushville and Hemingford, along with Bayard and Bridgeport, are among the 10 teams that will compete at the C-9 Meet. Chase County at Imperial is apt to dominate. The Lady Longhorns scored 219 points, nearly twice the total of the nearest rival at the recent South Platte Valley Conference Meet, and the Chase County boys scored 142, far ahead of runner-up North Platte St. Pat’s, which is not in the C-9 field.
The Class B-6 Meet, which also will draw 10 teams, is expected to be a donnybrook.
All the Panhandle teams--Alliance, Chadron, Gering, Scottsbluff, Sidney and Mitchell when it is at full strength--have capable athletes, but they’ll encounter many other standouts on Thursday.
That’s particularly true among the girls. McCook with 115 points, Ogallala 106, Gothenburg 90 and Cozad 70 were the top four female teams at the Southwest Conference Meet that was held May 1, the same day as the Western Conference Meet was in Chadron. The top times in the sprints and relays at the Southwest Conference Meet were generally faster than those from the Western showdown.
McCook won the Southwest Conference boys’ title with 142 points, but didn’t win any of the track events except the three relays and only the shot put and pole vault in the field. Both Broken Bow and Minden also outscored the other conference boys teams that will be competing in Ogallala.