District meets this week

For high school track and field athletes, this is the most important week of the season. It’s their chance to qualify for the state meet the following weekend in Omaha.

For western Nebraska thinclads, the action begins today (Wednesday, May 12) with the Class D D-9 Meet in Chappell. All 11 Panhandle teams along with Arthur will be competing. Both the Crawford and Sioux County girls are expected to score lots of points have several state meet qualifiers. The Hay Springs boys and a few of the Lady Hawks may also earn state meet tickets.

Both the Class C-9 Meet at Sutherland and the Class B-6 Meet at Ogallala will be Thursday.

Gordon-Rushville and Hemingford, along with Bayard and Bridgeport, are among the 10 teams that will compete at the C-9 Meet. Chase County at Imperial is apt to dominate. The Lady Longhorns scored 219 points, nearly twice the total of the nearest rival at the recent South Platte Valley Conference Meet, and the Chase County boys scored 142, far ahead of runner-up North Platte St. Pat’s, which is not in the C-9 field.

The Class B-6 Meet, which also will draw 10 teams, is expected to be a donnybrook.