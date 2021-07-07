Duncan helps blind runner in marathon

Former Chadron High and Chadron State distance runner Phil Duncan, who has been a graduate assistant helping coach the distance runners at Midland University in Fremont the past year and a half, had a unique experience this spring unlike those most coaches will ever have.

Duncan, who plans to be back home to participate in the Colter Run during Fur Trade Days on Saturday morning, helped Alex France, a Midland athlete who is blind, but still competed in the marathon at the NAIA National Track and Field Meet at Gulf Shores, Ala., in late May.

Duncan was tethered to France during half of the 26-mile, 385-yard course, while another Midland coach assisted France the other half.

Duncan said their job was to tell France about any obstacles that might be ahead. That included sharp turns, pot holes and sudden changes in the topography. France was 14th about two-thirds of the way through the race, but finished strong and placed eighth to earn All-American honors.

The teamwork is being featured on a Public Broadcasting documentary.

Duncan said no one should expect great things from him Saturday. While he has won the Colter Run’s 5K race four times since 2013 and his time of 15:32 in 2019 was the second best ever in the event, he’s been too busy doing graduate work and helping the Midland distance runners to be in terrific shape this year, he noted.

