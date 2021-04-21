Eagles continue to improve during Kearney meet

The Chadron State College track and field teams continued to improve Sunday during the University of Nebraska-Kearney Invitational Meet.
“We had quite a successful day,” said Coach Riley Northrup. “Just about everybody did well, to say the least. We had numerous personals bests and almost no disappointments.”
The meet didn’t draw a lot of teams, but they included Colorado-Colorado Springs, which won both the men’s and women’s titles at the RMAC Indoor Championships in February by at least 98 points and several UNL athletes who competed unattached.
Among those standing out for the Eagles was redshirt freshman Shane Collins of Bison, S.D. He sailed the discus 164 feet, 4 inches, more than 13 feet beyond his previous best, to win the event. He also threw the hammer nearly 12 ½ farther than before and his mark of 189-6 is the second best in Chadron State annals.
Cory Martens, who hit 194-2 in 2017, also at Kearney, is the only Chadron State male to throw the hammer farther than Collins’s mark Sunday. Kearney’s Alex Goracke won the event at 193-3.
As usual the Eagles’ sprinters did well. Sophomore Brodie Roden of Riverton, Wyo., won the 400 meters with a career-best of 47.56 seconds, the fourth fastest ever by a Chadron State athlete.
Two more young CSC entries also had personal bests in the 400. Sophomore Osvaldo Cano of Oshkosh was third in 48.83 seconds and freshman Greg Logsdon of Yoder, Wyo., was fifth in 50.51.
Roden and Cano were members of 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams, both of which posted the 6th best times in CSC history. The 4x100 unit, which also included freshmen Morgan Fawver of McCook and Emory Yoosook of Casper, won that race in 41.31 seconds. The 4x400 foursome, which had Osvaldo Cano’s twin Osiel and Harley Rhoads of Douglas, Wyo., running the second and third legs, was about a stride behind Kearney at the finish line with a solid time of 3:16.54.
Northrup added that Fawver also ran well while placing third in both the 100 and 200 dashes.
Three Eagles placed in the triple jump with what Northrup said were more bright spots. Redshirt freshman Derrick Nwagwu of Aurora, Colo., was second at 48-4 ¾; and sophomores Joss Linse of Plattsmouth, Neb., and Brock Voth of Berthoud, Colo., were third and fifth, respectively, at 46-2 and 45-11 ¾, both season-bests.
The coach also commended freshmen Creighton Twembly of Longmont, Colo., who was second in the 110 high hurdles in 15.33 seconds, and Quest Savery of Miles City, Mont., who sailed the javelin 189-9 for a career best and third place.
Bright spots for the women’s team included career-best marks in the long jump (16-7 ¼) and high jump (5-4 ¼) by sophomore Miranda Gilkey of Lusk, Wyo., and a throw of 39-6 ½ by freshman Trinity Chrisawn of Rock Springs, Wyo., in the shot put.
Northrup also said he was pleased that junior Julianne Thomsen of Custer, S.D., cast the javelin 118-9 as she prepares for the heptathlon.
Most of the Eagles aren’t expected to compete again until they go to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Meet at Pueblo, Colo. at the end of April and first of May. However, Northrup said a few may enter a “tune up” meet at Colorado School of Mines in Golden this coming weekend.
The Eagles’ placings and marks follow:
Men’s Events
100--3, Morgan Fawver, 10.69
200--3, Morgan Fawver, 22.22; 4, Emory Yoosook, 23.11.
400--1, Brodie Roden, 47.56; 3, Osvaldo Cano, 48.83; 5, Greg Logsdon, 50.51.
110 hurdles--2, Creighton Twembly, 15.33.
400 hurdles--4, Osiel Cano, 56.93; 5, Harley Rhoades, 57.22
4x100 relay--1, Chadron State (Morgan Fawver, Emory Yoosook, Osvaldo Cano, Brodie Roden), 41.31.
4x400 relay--2, Chadron State (Osiel Cano, Osvaldo Cano, Harley Rhoades, Brodie Roden), 3:16.54.
Discus--1 Shane Collins, 164-4; 6, Parker Gosner, 149-2.
Hammer throw--2, Shane Collins, 189-6; 4, Dan Reynolds, 172-11.
Javelin--3, Quest Savery, 189-9.
Long jump--6, Emory Yoosook, 21-10 ¾.
Triple jump--2, Derrick Nwagwu, 48-4 ¾; 4, Joss Linse, 46-2; 5, Brock Voth, 45-11 ¾.
High jump--5, Joe Dumsa, 6-4 ¾.
Women’s Events
100--5, Michaela Hill, 13.03.
200--4, Michaela Hills, 26.96; 5, Hannah Christie, 26.97.
Shot put--4, Trinity Chrisawn, 39-6 ½; 5, Courtney Smith, 38-11; 6, Morgan Ekwall, 38-2 ½.
Discus--5, Courtney Smith, 121-7.
Javelin--5, Julianne Thomsen, 118-9; 6, Courtney Smith, 96-8.
Triple jump--4, Austin Alexander, 32-8 ¼.
High jump--4, Miranda Gilkey, 5-4 ¼; 5, Destiny Pelton, 5-2 ¼; 6, Jourdaine Cerenil, 5-2 ¼.
Pole vault--4-5 tie, Kaylee Wach, 10-3 ½; 6, Kristie Hill, 7-9 ¾.