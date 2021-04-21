Eagles continue to improve during Kearney meet

The Chadron State College track and field teams continued to improve Sunday during the University of Nebraska-Kearney Invitational Meet.

“We had quite a successful day,” said Coach Riley Northrup. “Just about everybody did well, to say the least. We had numerous personals bests and almost no disappointments.”

The meet didn’t draw a lot of teams, but they included Colorado-Colorado Springs, which won both the men’s and women’s titles at the RMAC Indoor Championships in February by at least 98 points and several UNL athletes who competed unattached.

Among those standing out for the Eagles was redshirt freshman Shane Collins of Bison, S.D. He sailed the discus 164 feet, 4 inches, more than 13 feet beyond his previous best, to win the event. He also threw the hammer nearly 12 ½ farther than before and his mark of 189-6 is the second best in Chadron State annals.

Cory Martens, who hit 194-2 in 2017, also at Kearney, is the only Chadron State male to throw the hammer farther than Collins’s mark Sunday. Kearney’s Alex Goracke won the event at 193-3.

As usual the Eagles’ sprinters did well. Sophomore Brodie Roden of Riverton, Wyo., won the 400 meters with a career-best of 47.56 seconds, the fourth fastest ever by a Chadron State athlete.