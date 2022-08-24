Eagles have another week to get ready

While high school football is opening with a bang in Nebraska this week, the Chadron State Eagles will have another week to prepare for their season opener against Angelo State at San Angelo in the middle of Texas on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The CSC coaches said much has been accomplished during the past two weeks of pre-season practice, but there’s still plenty of work to be done.

“We’ll be trying to eliminate mistakes and get in more reps so we can do things better,” Offensive Coordinator Micah Smith said. “We’ve made a lot of progress there’s always something else that we can do better.”

Since the Eagles need a new quarterback, lots of attention is being paid to that position, but Smith said the decision still has not been made on the new starter. Both sophomore letterman Mason Hamilton and transfer Heath Beemiller, in particular, did some good things during live action Saturday morning before all 125 or so players romped up what used be called the King’s Chair behind the campus before the ‘chair” disappeared, apparently during the 2006 Spotted Tail fire that threatened the college and town.

It’s long been a tradition, dating back at least to when Sparky Adams was the head coach in the 1970s, that the Eagles run up the closest thing that Nebraska has to a mountain following the last practice before classes begin. It’s not an easy ascension.

Otherwise, Smith said the probable starters on offense have pretty well be selected, or, in the case of running back and wide receiver, the players who will share playing time have been narrowed down to workable numbers. He added that tight end Peter Krohn is one of those who has been a camp standout, showing improvement at both a blocker and a receiver.

On the other side of the ball, Defensive Coordinator Clint Sasse said he’s pleased with the depth that appears to be available.

“I’m feeling good with what’s been happening,” Sasse said. “The veterans have played well and we’ve had a lot of young guys step up and show that they’re ready to play. I haven’t been disappointed with anyone.

“It will still help, of course, if everyone stays healthy. I’ve been telling everybody to just do their jobs and now worry about anything else,” Sasse added.