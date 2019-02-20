With its backs to the wall, the Chadron State College men’s basketball team will be hoping to duplicate what it did a month ago--sweep Colorado State-Pueblo and New Mexico Highlands.
On Jan. 18, the Eagles outscored the high-scoring Highlands Cowboys 80-69 and downed Pueblo 71-62. Those have been Chadron State’s only back-to-back, “same weekend” victories in the RMAC this season. This time, the games will be on the road, where wins are generally difficult to come by.
CSC is only 2-6 in the conference while playing away from home this winter. But in order to stay in contention for spot in the RMAC Shootout, an Eagles’ goal all season, they’ll need to find a way to get a W or two this weekend. They’re 9-10 and ninth in the loop standings with just three games remaining.
The Chadron State women will have sweet revenge on their minds during the trip. They lost a pair of heartbreakers at home in the first meetings with this weekend’s opponents. Highlands won 58-56 and Pueblo’s Jennah Knafelc swished a long 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to take a 68-67 verdict the next night.
The young Pueblo men’s team has struggled recently, winning just one of the last 11 games. But teams feeling little pressure this time of year can be dangerous. The ThunderWolves’ leading scorer is Donovan Oldham with a 12.8-point average. He managed just four against the Eagles in their first meeting.
CSC’s 20-7 bulge at the free throw line was a major factor in the Jan. 19 outcome in the Chicoine Center. For the season, Pueblo is 6-19 overall and 4-15 in the RMAC.
Highlands had a miserable time shooting when it visited the Eagles. The Cowboys fired half of their 66 shots from behind the 3-point line and made only five. That’s far from normal. They are shooting 36.7 percent from long range for the year.
The Eagles also out-rebounded the New Mexico team 46-30 in the first meeting.
Now 16-9 overall and 11-8 in the conference, good for seventh place, Highlands features Division I transfers Gerad Davis and Raquan Mitchell. They are averaging 20.3 and 19.7 points, respectively, second and fourth on the RMAC scoring chart. Both have poured in at least 40 points in a conference contest this season.
Davis scored 21 and Mitchell 15 during their visit to Chadron.
The Pueblo women are 14-11 for the season and 12-7 in the RMAC, likely good enough to make the Shootout. They are beatable at home. Colorado Mines, one of the teams the Eagles defeated, won 66-47 in Pueblo on Feb. 1.
Knafelc leads the Lady Wolves in scoring at 14.2 points a game. She’s nailed 63 of her team’s 102 treys. Six foot forward Khiya Adams is averaging 12.4 points and 7.1 rebounds.
The Highlands Cowgirls are 4-22 for the season and 2-17 in the league. Their closest game since edging the Eagles was Saturday night when they lost to Colorado Springs 71-62. Jordyn Lewis, a 5-8 sophomore who tallied 19 points against the Eagles, leads her team in scoring a 13.8 a game. She has made 62 of the Cowgirls’ 156 treys.
After this weekend’s trip, the Eagles will wrap up the season by playing at Metro State-Denver on March 1.