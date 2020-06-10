Eagles’ new coach eager to get started

Chadron State College’s new men’s basketball coach, Shane Paben, knows he’s taking on a tough job, but at the same time he can be proud that he was the top choice from among some 140 applicants and is eager to try turning the Eagles’ fortunes around.
Paben, 46, was announced as the new coach last Thursday, nearly three months after Houston Reed vacated the position he had the last four years to become an assistant coach at the University of Northern Colorado.
CSC Athletic Director Joel Smith said he’s excited to have Paben on board, calling him a seasoned coach with years of successful coaching and academic achievements. Smith also said the selection committee was particularly impressed with Paben’s strong reference recommendations.
Paben comes to Chadron State after serving as head coach at Bellevue University in the Omaha area, where his teams won at least 20 games 10 years in a row and won or shared 10 consecutive conference championships during his 11 years at the helm. His teams were ranked among the top 25 in the NAIA II national rankings 10 times.
Four of the teams finished among the top eight in the rankings. His career record at Bellevue was 275-100. Eight of his players were named All-Americans and several earned high academic honors.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity to come to Chadron State,” Paben said. “I think it has a wealth of possibilities for success. Hopefully, I can build a successful program and lead us to the NCAA Tournament.”
Paben grew up in Pickrell, Neb., a village a few miles from Beatrice, where he graduated from high school in 1992. He said much of his family’s athletic ability went to his younger brother, Derrick, a two-time all-stater, but Shane, who is a 6-foot-8 redhead, started for the Orangemen at center as a senior. He also played tennis in high school.
He said he was mostly a role player on Nebraska Wesleyan basketball teams, graduating in 1997 with majors in history and education and a minor in political science. He also has a master’s degree in history from the University of South Dakota.
Paben initially taught and coached in high schools in Iowa and Nebraska for eight years. The first three of those years were at Beatrice, where he was an assistant coach when his alma mater made three straight semifinal appearances at the state tournament and won the Class B title in 1998. He was then head coach at East Union High at Afton, Iowa, where his teams won three district championships, the first in school history.
He also spent one year at Akron-Westfield High in Iowa, where his team finished 11-9, only the second time it had been above .500 in 15 years.
Breaking into the college ranks, Paben was an assistant at Morningside College in Sioux City for three years and Southern Nazarene in Bethany, Okla., one year. Each of those teams won at least 17 games.
He said those teams’ successes and the reputation he had developed as a capable recruiter helped him land the head coaching job at Bellevue in 2008-09. His first team there had a 25-8 record, but was 9-3 in the conference and settled for second place. Each of next 10 teams won or shared the conference championship.
Bellevue was in the Midlands Collegiate Athletic Conference comprised of schools in six states until the league broke up in 2015. The Bruins then helped form the North Star Athletic Association that began operating in the fall of 2015. Besides Bellevue, its members include seven schools from the Dakotas, Iowa and Wisconsin.
Because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Paben did not visit Chadron State during the interview process, which was largely conducted through Zoom video conferencing. He was planning to arrive on campus Monday to take care of paper work and settle into his office in the Chicoine Center.
The only previous time he had been on campus was in November 2017 when he brought his Bruins to Chadron to play the Eagles in a non-conference game that CSC won 64-54. The previous year, Chadron State had opened its season by visiting Bellevue and the Bruins won 78-77 in overtime.
It’s been a while since the Chadron State men’s basketball team has found much success. The Eagles’ last winning season was in 2001-02 when it had a 15-12 record. The last time they were among the eight teams to reach the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference playoffs was 2011-12.
The Eagles went 22-88 the past four years. A dozen players who were associated with last year’s team, which finished 4-24, are on the current roster.
Paben said he hopes to add several players before classes begin on Aug. 17, and noted that almost as soon as his appointment was posted on the CSC website last week he was contacted by several friends in the coaching profession to congratulate him and also had tips on players who may be available. Others told him they’d be on the lookout for such prospects.
“I have developed a pretty good pipeline with junior college coaches who want their players to not only continue their basketball careers under a coach they know and trust, but also want them to graduate,” Paben said.
The new coach said he tries to build “a team-first” culture and looks for players who have a strong work ethic and come from programs where character is stressed.
“I’ll make sure they go to class and give them a chance to play,” he said. “I’m excited to get started at Chadron.”
Paben’s wife, Dr. Michelle “Mickie” Burns Paben, is an audiologist. She is an Omaha native who had worked in Chicago for several years, but had returned to her hometown when they met. They have two sons, Drew, 3, and William, 2.
The public can begin getting acquainted with Paben by participating in a virtual press conference via Zoom today (Wednesday, June 10) at 3 p.m.
