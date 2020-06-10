Eagles’ new coach eager to get started

The Eagles went 22-88 the past four years. A dozen players who were associated with last year’s team, which finished 4-24, are on the current roster.

Paben said he hopes to add several players before classes begin on Aug. 17, and noted that almost as soon as his appointment was posted on the CSC website last week he was contacted by several friends in the coaching profession to congratulate him and also had tips on players who may be available. Others told him they’d be on the lookout for such prospects.

“I have developed a pretty good pipeline with junior college coaches who want their players to not only continue their basketball careers under a coach they know and trust, but also want them to graduate,” Paben said.

The new coach said he tries to build “a team-first” culture and looks for players who have a strong work ethic and come from programs where character is stressed.

“I’ll make sure they go to class and give them a chance to play,” he said. “I’m excited to get started at Chadron.”

Paben’s wife, Dr. Michelle “Mickie” Burns Paben, is an audiologist. She is an Omaha native who had worked in Chicago for several years, but had returned to her hometown when they met. They have two sons, Drew, 3, and William, 2.

The public can begin getting acquainted with Paben by participating in a virtual press conference via Zoom today (Wednesday, June 10) at 3 p.m.

