Eagles opening season with optimism

With 20 seniors on the roster, several of whom will be playing their fifth season, there’s much optimism and few questions marks concerning the Chadron State College football team that will open its schedule by playing the Western Colorado Mountaineers in Gunnison on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m.

Head Coach Jay Long said he’s excited about the season. He thinks this year’s team has lots of talent to go with the experience and will be well prepared after practicing all of last fall and finding a way to play four games while many teams played none, and then having 39 practices during the spring, including controlled scrimmages against Northern Colorado and Wayne State.

“I’m extremely excited about this season,” Head Coach Jay Long said. “It going to be a unique season. A lot of teams haven’t played for two years. Thankfully, that doesn’t include us. We think we’re going to have a really good team. “We’ll have to prove that one game at a time.”

Long added that while many teams didn’t have any games last fall because of the COVID 19 pandemic, most of them continued to practice and may have made some changes that will surprise their opponents this fall.