With about 1,000 fans in attendance both nights, the Chadron State men’s basketball team played a pair of exciting games while closing out its home schedule last weekend, but had to settle for a split against long-time rivals South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State.
Mines had 40-28 halftime lead Friday night, but the Eagles limited the Hardrockers to just six field goals in the second half and rallied to win 69-65.
The halftime score was knotted at 34-34 Saturday night, the Eagles went ahead 48-41 midway in the second half, but failed to score the next three minutes. Black Hills State caught up and took a 77-70 victory.
Free throws helped the Yellow Jackets, now 13-6 in the RMAC. They were 24 of 36; the Eagles nine of 10.
The split leaves the Eagles 11-14 overall, 9-10 in league play and ninth in the standings.
With all three of the remaining games on the road, Coach Houston Reed admits his team has an uphill battle to be among the eight making the RMAC Shootout, but said it’s within this team’s capacity to do that.
Things looked dismal Friday night when the Eagles missed their first seven field goal shots and fell behind 10-1 in the opening five minutes. CSC rallied to draw within two points--24-22--with 6:50 to play, but the Hardrockers got a pair of 3-pointers from alternate Jack Fiddler to help build their 12-point lead at intermission.
Slowly but surely the Eagles pecked away and took the lead on Jaisean Jackson’s length of the court drive ahead of and through the Mines’ defense for a layup that put CSC on top 50-49 for the first time and for keeps with 7:26 to play.
More big plays followed:
--Michael Sparks, the Eagles’ leading scorer with 18 points, buried a 3-pointer that he launched from well behind the arc and hit nothing but net.
--Diontae Champion followed with a steal and dunk that put the Eagles on top 57-51 with 5:34 remaining.
--Two minutes later, the Eagles took more wind out of Mines’ sails on Champion’s driving layup off a pass from Jackson.
The Eagles shot just 40 percent from the field in the first half, but 61 percent in the second half for exactly 50 percent (24-48) for the game. That included four of six shooting on 3-pointers by Sparks and six of 12 for the team from long range. Mines was 15 of 23 from the field, including six of seven from behind the arc in the opening half, but made only five of 22 field goal tries and one of six from afar in the second half.
Champion, Jeremy Ruffin and Adoum Mbang each added nine points for the Eagles.
Fiddler, who was five-of-five on treys, led the Hardrockers with 17 points, redshirt freshman Mitch Sueker, who tallied 32 against CSC two weeks ago, finished with 15 and Jake Anastasi, the only senior who played for Coach Eric Glenn, had 13. Each team grabbed 27 rebounds.
In sharp contrast from the previous game, the Eagles sank their first four shots Saturday night, but Black Hills State also was on target and neither team led by more than four points in the first half.
The Eagles appeared to go ahead just before intermission when Colby Jackson hit a difficult 3-pointer and was knocked to the floor, for an apparent free throw. But officials called CSC for an illegal screen and the shot didn’t count.
Although things remained tight, the hosts seemed to be rolling when they went ahead by seven with 10:46 to play.
Black Hills wouldn’t go away however. Both Dez Stoudamire and Stefan Desnicka, who combined for 43 points, hit 3-pointers in just over a minute and Stoudamire also made three free throws to give his team the lead.
Colby Jackson broke CSC’s scoring drought with a trey to make it 51-51. But another Jacket, Tyler Oliver, matched Jackson’s shot 20 seconds later and Black Hills led the rest of the way.
“We kept executing, but a couple of our shots didn’t go down that we were more than capable of making,” Reed said. “The ball just spun the wrong way.”
Champion’s dunk with 2:45 left cut the Jackets’ lead to 62-57. The teams pretty well traded points the rest of the way. The Eagles had to score from the field while Black Hills shot free throws.
Colby Jackson buried a pair of threes and Ruffin and Champion each had one in the final 1:32. The crafty Stoudamire also hit from downtown and the Jackets were nine of 14 from the charity stripe in the final 52 seconds.
Stoudamire finished with 23 points, including 11 of 15 from the free throw line. Desnica never went to the line, but was eight of 11 overall and four of six from behind the arc for 20. Oliver chipped in 14 points, nine of them on free shots
Something else occurred early in the second half that seemed like a disaster for Black Hills, but developed into a plus. The Yellow Jackets’ leading scorer for the season with a 17-point average, 6-7 senior Fraser Malcolm, left the game with a leg injury. His replacement was 6-11 junior Aaron Capley, who was averaging just 4.2 points but became a difference-maker.
Malcolm played 22 minutes, was just one for six from the field and missed his only free throw while finishing with only three points and three rebounds. Capley played 15 minutes, made all three of his field goal shots and both free throws for eight points and collected 10 rebounds, six of them after the Eagles had missed.
Champion finished with 21 points, his season-high, Colby Jackson scored 17, Ruffin 11 and Jaisean Jackson 10.
The Eagles shot 45.8 percent (27-59) from the field and Black Hills 44 percent (22-50.)
Chadron State 69, South Dakota Mines 65
South Dakota Mines--Jack Fiddler 17, Mitch Sueker 15, Jacob Anastasi 13, Troy Brady 9, Damani Hayes 6, Logan Elers 5. Totals: 20-45 (7-13) 18-23 65 points, 27 rebounds, 14 turnovers.
Chadron State--Michael Sparks 18, Diontae Champion 9, Jeremy Ruffin 9, Adoum Mbang 9, Charles Gavin 8, Coby Jackson 7, Andrew Walker 5, Jaisean Jackson 4. Totals: 24-48 (6-12) 15-23 69 points, 27 rebounds, 13 turnovers,
South Dakota Mines 40 25 ----65
Chadron State 28 41 ----69
3-pointers: SDM--Fiddler 5, Brady 1, Seuker 1. CSC--Sparks 4, C. Jackson 1, Walker 1.
Black Hills State 77, Chadron State 70
Black Hills State--Dez Stoudamire 23, Stefan Desnica 20, Tyler Oliver 14, Antonio Capley 8, Makaleb McInnis 6, Fraser Malcolm 3, Sava Dukic 3. Totals: 22-50 (9-24) 24-36 77 points, 35 rebounds 11 turnovers.
Chadron State--Diontae Champion 21, Colby Jackson 17, Jeremy Ruffin 11, Jaisean Jackson 10, Adoum Mbang 6, Charles Gavin 2, Michael Sparks 2, Brady Delimont 2. Totals: 27-59 (8-15) 9-10 71 points, 30 rebounds, 12 turnovers.
Black Hills State 34 43 ---77
Chadron State 34 37 ---71
3-pointers: BHSU--Desnica 4, Stoudamire 2, Oliver 1, Malcolm 1, Dukic 1. CSC--C. Jackson 5, Champion 2, Ruffin 1.