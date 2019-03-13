The Chadron State College softball team split four Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference games with the Regis Rangers in Denver last weekend. The Eagles won both games Saturday by scores of 9-7 and 14-5, but Regis won Sunday’s contests 6-3 and 8-3.
The Eagles erupted for 30 hits and 23 runs on Saturday. They were aided by six Rangers' errors in game one, CSC pitcher Megan Horn picked up both wins, but she also took both losses Sunday.
Regis took a three-run lead in the first inning of game one, but CSC got those runs back in the third when Ellie Owens tripled to drive in two runs and Bailey Rominger singled in the tying run.
The Rangers scored twice in the bottom of the third, but CSC answered with a four-run fourth-inning. Bailey Marvel doubled, and a couple more runners reached base on fielder's choices to give CSC at 7-5 lead.
The score was tied again in the fifth when Regis scored twice on a single, double, and triple.
CSC's Alyssa Geist singled in what proved to be the winning run and Haleigh Hoefs drove in an insurance run in the seventh.
Chadron State tallied 10 runs in a big third inning explosion in the second game Saturday. The Eagles were a combined 16-for-29 at the plate, getting an eye-popping eight RBI’s from senior Kayla Michel, who was 4-for-4, including a pair of doubles and a home run.
The Rangers' five runs in that game all scored in the bottom of the same inning when freshman Carly Beard's grand slam was one of four base hits her team managed in the game. Those scoring ahead of Beard reached on three walks and an error.
In Sunday's morning game, CSC took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run double by Owens. Regis picked up an unearned run and it remained 2-1 through four and a half innings.
Horn didn’t give up a hit through three innings and finished the game with eight strikeouts. However, freshman Morgan Stradley hit a two-run homer in the fifth and a three-run walk-off shot in the seventh to power the Rangers to the 6-3 victory.
The second homer came after CSC had tied the game 3-3 in the top of the seventh on Angelique Maples’ RBI single.
The Eagles’ offense started slowly in the second game Sunday, managing just one hit while Regis turned two double plays through three and two-thirds innings, The Rangers were up 3-0 before Geist, who reached on an error, scored on Owens’ single for CSC’s first run
Regis again used the long ball to help win the series finale. Rangers hit two-run homers in both the third and fourth innings and tacked on three more runs in the sixth for the 8-3 win.
Owens and Marvel each finished the weekend 8-of-15 at the plate. Owens also scored three times and drove in six runs. Geist scored six times while hitting 6-for-17.
Megan Horn's sister, Cassidy, a freshman, pitched in relief in the second game both days, throwing five and a third innings, striking out four and walking one.
This weekend, the Eagles are scheduled to host a six-game round robin with Adams State and Colorado School of Mines, if the weather cooperates. CSC is now 5-16 for the season and 2-9 in the RMAC.