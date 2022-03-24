Eagles to open outdoor slate

Most of the members of the Chadron State College track and field team will compete at the outdoor meet hosted by Colorado State-Pueblo this Saturday, March 26, while several multi-events athletes and pole vaulters will head north to Black Hills State in Spearfish.

The Pueblo meet usually draws the Division I teams from Colorado along with many of the RMAC schools besides the Eagles.

CSC Head Coach Riley Northrup said the Eagles aren’t quite at full strength yet, but standouts such as sprinter Brody Roden and long jumper Nashaun Jernigan are improving after missing the indoor season because of injuries.

“Brody is coming around and might run one race in Pueblo if he does well in workouts this week,” Northrup said. “Naishaun says his knee is feeling good, but he hasn’t even been running or lifting weight yet, so he’s got a ways to go.”

Roden, the Outstanding Male Athletic at the 2020 RMAC Indoor Meet, broke a toe during a weightlifting accident last fall and then contracted a stubborn case of COVID in December. Jernigan, the bronze medal long jump recipient at the NCAA II National Outdoor Meet last May, tore an ACL while playing pick-up basketball last summer.

Northrup added that Morgan Fawver, who is both a sprinter and a long jumper, seems to be fully recovered from the hamstring issue that kept him from competing for about six weeks late in the indoor season. However, he was able the long jump at the recent NCAA II Indoor Meet and has not any problems while preparing for the outdoor schedule.

The coach said he’s unsure of where the Eagles will compete this spring, depending mostly on the weather outlook. A meet at South Dakota Mines in Rapid City on April 9 is on the schedule. Other leading possibilities include a pre-conference meet at Colorado Mines on April 22. The RMAC Meet will be at Black Hills State in Spearfish on April 29-May 1.

