Eagles win all three games in Puerto Rico

Three victories during what Coach Shane Paben called “The San Juan Classic” in Puerto Rico last weekend has given the Chadron State College men’s basketball team a 4-4 record as they prepare to launch their Rocky Mountain Athletic schedule at home this weekend. (See separate story on B4.)

Although the Eagles were forced to play without nearly all of their big men because of injuries, Paben seemed pleased with his team’s performance.

“I think we’re on the upswing,” the coach said after the CSC put together an 11-2 run late in the final game on Sunday to win 74-64 over the University of Sacred Heart and finish the trip with a 3-0 record.

The 10-point verdict on Sunday was the closest of the three games. The Eagles opened a 43-24 halftime lead over Puerto Rico Carolina on Friday and won that game 81-57 and were ahead 42-29 at intermission on Saturday while prevailing 79-65 over Puerto Rico Rio Piedras.

CSC outscored the Sacred Heart Dolphins by five points in each half.

The Eagles didn’t shoot “lights out” in any of the games, finishing the trip with 77 field goals in 180 shots for 42.5 percent and were 33-of-85 from 3-point range for 38.5 percent. Free throw shooting was the biggest offensive shortcoming. The team was 47 of 79 at the line for just 59.5 percent, even though CJ Jennings was 10-of-10 at the stripe in Saturday’s game while scoring a game-high 21 points.

The scoring was balanced during the trip. Jennings finished with 46 points, Marcus Jefferson scored 34, Teddy Parham had 32 and KJ Harris 31 to lead the way. All four are guards ranging from 6-foot to 6-3.

Tejaun Hale a 6-4 freshman, added 21 points and both Taj Toney, a 6-7 transfer, and Beau Bragg, a 6-7 frosh, contributed 19 points.

Senior forward Brady Delimont was experiencing numbness in his shooting hand during the first two games and made just one of his patented 3-pointers in each of the first two games while taking a total of nine shots from behind the arc. But he nailed 5-of-11 from long range on Sunday while scoring a team-high 19 points.

The Eagles led Sunday’s game by just 63-62 with five minutes remaining, before Jennings sank a trey and Delimont followed with two more in short order to give CSC a 72-62 lead. Jennings added two free shots to round out CSC scoring and offset Sacred Heart’s only basket during the stretch run.

The Puerto Rican teams had some good players. Paben said Rio Piedras’ Adrian Ocasio, who ran into four trouble early on Saturday and sat out much of the first half but finished with 20 points, might be a contender for player-of-the-year in the RMAC.

The CSC coach also said Sacred Heart’s Rychell Janga, who also tallied 20 points versus the Eagles, was probably as good as any of the players in the game.

Following the Sunday victory, Paben told Dave Collins, the voice of the Eagles, he was pleased with his players’ effort, said they moved and shared the ball well, “took a lot of good shots” and played good defense despite having tired legs while playing their third game in three days.

He was critical of the 12-of-25 free throw shooting on Sunday and said he was taking applications for someone who could correct the situation.

The boxscores follow:

Chadron State 81, Puerto Rico Carolina 57

Chadron State--Teddy Parham 15, Marcus Jefferson 13, Taj Toney 11, KJ Harris 10, Tejaun Hall 8, Beau Bragg 8, CJ Jennings 7, Olgiard Dmochewicz 4, Brady Delimont 3, Gage Delimont 2. Totals: 28-65 (10-25) 15-28 81 points, 43 rebounds, 21 assists, 13 turnovers.

PR Carolina—Yariel Colon 19, Robert Soto 10, Adrian Escarnacion 8, Luis Berrios 6, Angel Albizu 4, Dilon Bonano 2, Cristian Arrio 2, Jedwin Ayala 2, Antony Ross 1, Hiram Castro 1, Jamsil Medinaa 1, Jeziel Salamon 1. 18-56 (5-17) 16-25 57 points, 33 rebounds.

Chadron State 43 38 ---81

PR Carolina 24 33 ---57

3 pointers: CSC—Parham 3-5, Jefferson 3-5, Harris 2-4, Hall 1-2, Delimont 1-6, Jennings 0-3.

Chadron State 79, Puerto Rico Rio Piedras 65

‘ Chadron State—CJ Jennings 21, KJ Harris 14, Beau Bragg 11, Marcus Jefferson 9, Teddy Parham 8, Tejaun Hall 7, Taj Toney 6, Brady Delimont 3. Totals: 26-58 (7-21) 20-26 79 points, 27 rebounds, 16 assists, 10 turnovers.

PR Rio Piedras—Adrian Ocasio 20, Naftely Acevedo 14, Gian Rivera 11, Eric Velzquez 8, Emmanuel Marrero 5, Nathan Matos 4, Alex Matos 3. Totals: 21-48 (4-17) 19-26, 65 points, 31 rebounds, 15 assists, 16 turnovers.

Chadron State 42 37 ----79

PR Rio Piedras 29 36 ----65

3-Pointers: CSC—Jennings 3-7, Jefferson 2-3, Harris 1-3, Delimont 1-3, Hale 0-2, Parham 0-3.

Chadron State 74, University of Sacred Heart 64

Chadron State—Brady Delimont 19, CJ Jennings 18, Marcus Jefferson 12, Teddy Parham 9, KJ Harris 7, Tejaun Hale 6, Taj Toney 2, Gage Delimont 1. Totals: 23-57 (16-39) 12-25 74 points, 32 rebounds, 15 assists, 10 turnovers.

Sacred Heart—Rychell Janga 20, Randall Baez 10, Daniel Mangual 10, Elvis Apone 8, Fernando Robles 10, Fernando Rangel 5, Flamon Lewis 3, Manuel Syevens 2. Totals: 21-48 (12-31) 10-16 64 points, 33 rebounds, 11 assists, 19 turnovers.

Chadron State 33 41 ---74

Sacred Heart 28 36 ----64

3-pointers: CSC—B. Delimont 5-11, Jennings 4-10, Parham 3-7, Jefferson 2-4, Harris 2-4, Hale 0-3.

