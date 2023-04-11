Playing at home after helping the sun remove the last remnants of the 25 or so inches of snow that had fallen the previous week, the Chadron State College softball team put everything together last Friday and Saturday while sweeping a pair of double-headers from Adams State.

The Eagles not only won all four games, but they also blanked their opponents in each of the games. No Chadron State softball team had ever been done before, but Coach Kaley Ness’s crew also had numerous other firsts while improving its record to 15-17 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and strengthening its chances of being one of the eight teams to make the playoffs.

CSC is now seventh in the RMAC standings and has a five-game lead over the eighth-place team, New Mexico Highlands. Three more four-game sets remain on the Eagles’ schedule. They are due to play at Black Hills State this coming weekend, visit Colorado-Colorado Springs April 23-24 and wrap up the regular season at home against Colorado State on April 27-28.

The Eagles began their banner weekend by sweeping Adams State 3-0 and 5-0 on Friday. They outhit by Grizzlies by just 5-3 in the first game and 9-5 in the second contest.

On Saturday, the hosts were more productive at the plate, outhitting Adams State by a 25-6 margin. The differences 12-4 in the first game and 13-2 in the second, as the Eagles won 7-0 and 10-0.

Pitching is usually a key to softball success, and the Eagles’ two hurlers were at their best. Junior Tori Haug was in the circle the first game of both twin-bills while freshman Delaney Farnsworth threw the second games. Both went the distance each time.

According to CSC Sports Information Director John Murphy’s research lots of history was made during the double-headers.

"We are very proud of everything our team accomplished this past weekend,” Coach Ness said. “A lot of good things happened on both offense and defense and our pitchers also did their jobs. We look forward to working hard this week in order to prepare for our upcoming series against Black Hills State.”

Mackenzi Kroll, the catcher and the No. 9 hitter in the lineup, sparked the CSC offense in Friday’s games. She belted three solo homers, two in the first game and one in the second. The junior from Brighton, Colo., also had a power surge on Saturday when she knocked two more pitches out of the park in the second game.

The Eagles’ other run in Friday’s opener was “manufactured.” Bailey Steinke singled, went to second on a passed ball, moved to third on a single by Lauren Zimmerman and scored on an errant throw by the Adams State catcher while she was trying to nail a CSC baserunner who was attempting to steal second.

Haug struck out just two Grizzlies, but walked only one and yielded only the three hits.

In game two Friday, the Eagles left the bases loaded in the first inning, but scored a run in the bottom of the second, went ahead 2-0 on Kroll’s third homer of the day, this one to right field in the bottom of the fourth, and added three runs in the last of the sixth.

Zimmerman’s single was CSC’s only base hit in the sixth, but it was preceded by three walks, two passed balls and two stolen bases. The Eagles finished with nine hits. Only designed hitter Addison Spears, who singled twice, had more than one hit for the winners.

Farnsworth struck out six and didn’t issue any walks. The Eagles also were errorless in both games.

There was lots of excitement Saturday, including an inside the park homerun and a triple play, both of which apparently are firsts for the Eagles, at least at home, since softball returned at CSC in 2007.

The inside-the-park thriller occurred in the third inning of the first game. Centerfielder J’lyssa Martinez, a sophomore from Denver, hit a line drive down the leftfield line. The Grizzlies’ Grace Hendrickson attempted a diving catch, but didn’t make the stab and the ball rolled to the fence.

Martinez used her speed to circle the bases while the ball was being retrieved and she slid into home before the throw reached the Adams State catcher.

The triple play occurred soon afterwards with Martinez the instigator again. Grizzlies hit back-to-back doubles, but the lead runner made it only to third because she thought the second two-bagger might be caught. Next up, the visitors’ Sydney Muniz hit a line drive to right center.

The baserunners assumed there was no way the ball would be caught and they took off for home. But Martinez again used her exceptional speed and made a diving catch, the kind that should be on a highlight film. The base paths were nealy clear when Martinez rose to her feet, threw the ball to Brady Laucomer at second, and Laucomer lobbed it to Zimmerman at third to complete the triple-killing.

That wasn’t the end of Martinez’s exceptional game that is likely to net her a player-of-the week honor if Knoll doesn’t get it. With two Eagles on base in the bottom of the fourth, she belted a homer that gave the Eagles a 4-0 lead and gave her four runs batted in, counting the one she scored on the inside-the-park feat.

The Eagles added three more runs in the last of the sixth, when Kroll, Aliyah Rothstein, Sloane Quijas and Ashland Baca all singled. Baca’s hit drove in the final two runs, securing the 7-0 verdict.

Haug, who early in the season was the losing pitcher in several games when the Eagles were struggling at the plate, got her second victory in two days while yielding just four hits, fanning six batters and walking only one. She’s now 6-13 for the season. The Eagles committed their only error of the series in the game.

In game two Saturday, the Eagles outhit their guests 13-2, won 10-0 and stole eight bases, another single-game record, according to Murphy’s investigation,

Chadron State scored in each of the five innings. Still batting in the No. 9 spot, Kroll did much of the damage. She cleared the bases in the bottom of both the fourth and sixth innings by hitting three-run shots over the centerfield fence. That gave her five home runs and nine RBIs for the weekend.

Knoll is the first Chadron State player to hit five round-trippers in one weekend, Murphy has determined. She now has eight homers and 24 runs driven in this season.

Farnsworth again went the distance in the circle, giving up only two hits, walking two and striking out four. She’s now won 11 times and lost nine.