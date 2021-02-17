Five Cardinal wrestlers state-bound

Out of six Chadron High wrestlers who competed in Districts Saturday, five will be going on to compete at State this Friday and Saturday at Omaha. It’s the most qualifiers the school has had since 2015 when Chadron qualified five and was led by state champion Willy Cogdill.

Kade Waggener, wrestling at 182, was the only one of the five to get into a championship match, winning his first two matches by decision — 10-6 over Holdrege’s Damian Smith in the Quarterfinal and 6-3 over Sidney’s Brady Robb in the Seminfinal. Waggener battled hard against Kaleb Pohl of Cozad in the championship match, but was pinned at 4:54.

But though Waggener was kept from a top placing, his victory in the Semifinal was impressive in its own way as his opponent, Brady Robb, has been rated first or second in the weight division all season long.

Ryan Bickel, wrestling at 285, and Daniel Wellnitz, at 152, both placed third. Wellnitz is also the only repeat state qualifier of the five.

Bickel took all of his wins by pin, starting with a 1:34 fall over Sebastian Dones of Lexington in the Quarterfinal. His Seminfal match was a battle against Reid Steinbeck of McCook, though Steinbeck would eventually get the pin at 5:50.