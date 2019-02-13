Dr. Glenn M. Brady, the head football coach at Chadron State College in 1972, died Sunday, Feb. 3, at his home in at Clinton, La., of an apparent heart attack. He was 83.
Brady was known for his outgoing personality, energy and innovative thinking that carried over to the football field, particularly on offense. As they were notified of his death, several of his former Chadron State players responded by remembering his creativity and ability to make adjustments to counter the other team’s strategy during the game.
The Eagles had an 8-2 record in 1972. They won six of the games after being tied or trailing in the third quarter. The 8-2 record matched the 1977 team as the best in the decade for the Eagles.
Brad Smith, later the Eagles’ all-time winningest football coach, came with Brady in the fall of 1972 as a graduate assistant to help coach the Eagles. Prior to that, Brady was an assistant at Western Illinois and Smith played cornerback for the Leathernecks.
After learning of Brady’s death, Smith commented by e-mail:
”Coach was a very special person with a very unique coaching style. He could always bring a smile to the face of anyone who crossed his path. I learned a lot of football from that man and also learned how to motivate and treat my players. The world of football lost a great man.”
Brady was born in Texas on Sept. 30, 1935, but grew up in Louisiana. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin College and his master’s degree and Ph.D. from Louisiana State.
He was twice named a Louisiana Football Coach-of-the-Year while coaching high school football in that state for nine years. He also was an assistant one year at New Mexico State and four years at Western Illinois before coming to Chadron State to replace Bill Giles.
Brady left Chadron State after one year to become head coach at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Later, he was the head coach at Sacramento State.
After teaching and coaching 25 years, he returned to Louisiana in 1981 to manage the family farm, but also served two stints as superintendent of local school districts.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Annette; five sons, Shawn, Patrick Vane, Michael Vaughn, Scott and Warren; their wives; 10 grandchildren; and two sisters and their families. The funeral was on Thursday, Feb. 7 at the First Baptist Church in Zachary, La.