Four Chadron State College wrestlers won both of their matches last week during duals with RMAC opponents, but the Eagles were overpowered at several other weights and lost to the Colorado visitors.
The Eagles’ double winners were Brandon Kile at 133 pounds, Chase Clasen at 149, Wade French at 197 and Rulon Taylor at heavyweight. All of their victories were by decisions, each worth three team points.
CSC’s 157-pounder, Jake Otuafi, also won by decision over his Colorado Mesa foe during that dual in Rushville, hometown of Eagles’ coach Brett Hunter, on Thursday night.
Even though the teams split the 10 matches, the Mesa Mavericks won 22-15 on the strength of two technical falls and the fact that the Eagles are giving up six points at 125 pounds because the first-semester entry there has outgrown the weight class.
The point spread was larger Friday night when the action was in the Nelson Physical Activity Center before a large crowd that included numerous wrestlers who competed Friday and Saturday in the Chadron High Invitational Tourney in the same facility. No. 19 ranked Western Colorado defeated the Eagles 34-12.
The Mountaineers earned bonus points in all five matches they won, posting three pins and two technical falls to go with the forfeit they received at 125.
Western’s final two winners were particularly dominating.
Aptly-named Brandon Supernaw made it look easy and finally ended the cat-and-mouse game with a third-period pin. He’s the top-ranked 174-pounder in NCAA Division II and is now 11-0 this season.
Long-time Chadron State wrestling coach Scott Ritzen noted afterwards, “That’s the way a national champion is supposed to look.” Supernaw finished third at 174 at last year’s national tourney.
Next up for the Mountaineers was Konnor Schmidt, a 184-pounder who seemed intent on mauling his opponent. He continually piled up the points, getting four-point nearfalls twice, and settled for a 24-5 technical fall. He placed sixth at the national tourney at 197 pounds last year and is now 16-4 at his new weight.
Chadron State’s final two grapplers also were impressive.
Wade French at 197 pounds won by just a 10-8 score but had lots riding time while improving his record to 12-7. That leads the Eagles in wins, one more than Kile and Clasen have.
Eagles’ heavyweight Rulon Taylor showed who was boss immediately in the dual’s final match. He promptly picked up Western’s Sammy deSeriere and hoisted his foe, who probably weighs about 230, over his head. Next, Taylor got a takedown, and was in charge the rest of the way.
Even though the score was only 2-2 at the end of the second period, Taylor had more than two minutes of riding time. The senior from Curtis, Neb., then concentrated on earning points and finished with an 8-3 victory. He’s now 9-5 for the season.
The Eagles conclude their RMAC schedule for the year with a 2-5 record. Their next action will be dual on Friday at Western Wyoming College in Rock Springs.
Colorado Mesa 22, Chadron State 15
125--Tim Romero, Mesa, won by forfeit; 133--Brandon Kile, CSC, dec. Bracken Lovell, 6-1; 141--Eduardo Penha, Mesa, dec. Chance Karst, 8-2; 149--Chase Clasen, CSC, dec. Daniel Van Hoose, 5-1; 157--Jake Otuafi, CSC, dec. Kyle Kintz, 8-5,
165--Jason Buhr, Mesa, dec. Tate Allison, 4-2; 174--Seth Lathem, Mesa, tech. fall, Matt Hebel, 19-0; 184--Nolan Krone, Mesa, tech. fall Aspen Naylor, 18-1; 197--Wade French, CSC, dec. Anthony Lodemeier, 3-2; Hwt--Rulon Taylor, CSC, dec. Hunter Mooring, 3-1.
Western Colorado 34, Chadron State 12
125--Trent Piatt, WCS, won by forfeit; 133--Brandon Kile, CSC, dec. Cody Fatzinger, 7-4; 141--Jason Hanenberg, WCS pinned Brock Thumm, 3:36; 149--Chase Clasen, CSC, dec. Justin Chenoweth, 7-6; 157--Jason Slaughter, WCS, pinned Jake Otuafi, 4:23.
165--Hunter Mullen, WCS, tech. fall Tate Allison, 18-3; 174--Brandon Supernaw, WCS, pinned Mat Hebel, 5:38; 184--Konnor Schmidt, WCS, tech. fall Heber Shepherd, 24-5; 197--Wade French, CSC, dec. Ruger Wyneken, 10-8; Hwt--Rulon Taylor, CSC, dec. Sammy Deseriere, 8-3.