Four from the Crawford Rams’ Track and Field team made the trip to Omaha this weekend for the State Championship Track and Field Meet.
The Rams did not have any finish in the top eight of their events, but most ended the season strong with times and distances at or around their State qualifying marks at Districts.
Junior Dennis Vogl, the lone Ram male to qualify for State, was just off his personal record (PR) in the 800-meter. Vogl finished in 12th place with a time of 2 minutes, 13.65 seconds, about a tenth-of-a-second behind his PR of 2:13.53 that qualified him for State at D-9 Districts in Chappell, May 10.
State was just the third time Vogl took part in the 800 this season.
Sophomore distance runner Jillian Brennan had her best time of the season in the 1600, running the race in 5:59.76, nearly six seconds faster than her previous best at Districts. It was the fourth meet in which Brennan managed to take two or more seconds off her time in the event. Her PR in the 1600 is 5:35.95 which earned her fourth at State in 2018.
In the 3200, Brennan finished 12th with a time of 13:19.49, well behind her Districts time of 13:09.38 and her season-best of 13:01.36 set May 3 in Bayard. She was fifth in the event at State in 2018 with a time of 12:36.41.
Freshman sprinter Dalli Anders competed in the 100 and 200 in Omaha, but did not manage to qualify for finals during prelims. In the 100, Anders improved upon her Districts mark by three-tenths-of-a-second, finishing the race in 13.47 seconds. Her 28 seconds in the 200 matched her time at Districts.
Crawford thrower Jasmine Dyer, a freshman, threw 31 feet, 3/4 inches in the shot put during her first trip to the state meet. The throw was behind her districts mark of 32-2 1/2. It was the first time this season the young thrower did not improve upon her previous meet’s throw.