Gering Seniors improve sparkling record

Gering’s Seniors baseball team improved its record to 12-1 last Wednesday night by downing its Chadron counterparts 9-1 in seven innings at Maurice Horse Field on North Main Street in Chadron.

Sponsored by the Platte Valley Companies, the Gering team never scored more than a single run in any inning except the fourth, when it had four-run up rising to take a 6-0 lead. The visitors cashed in the chips when catcher and leadoff batter Brady Radzymski drove in three runs with a triple to centerfield. Radzymski also scored on a ball hit off the Chadron third baseman’s glove.

The visitors added another run in the fifth, when Dalton Wiese led off with another triple to center and scored on a sacrifice fly.

The host Nationals managed their only run in the last of the fifth when pitcher Cobie Bila doubled to center and, after the next two batters struck out, came home on a single by Broc Berry to make it 7-1.

Gering managed one run again in both the sixth and seventh frames to wrap up the verdict. Coach Danny O’Boyle indicated that the pitcher, Blake Greene, is not the team’s ace, but said he was pleased with his performance.