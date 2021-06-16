Grimes DI long jump runner-up

Former Chadron State College long jumper Isaac Grimes finished second in that event last weekend at the NCAA Division I National Outdoor Track and Field Meet at Oregon State University at Corvallis.
Grimes jumped 8.05 meters, or 26 feet, 5 inches, while placing second behind only JuVaughn Harrison of Louisiana State, who went 8.27 meters, or 27-1 ¾. Third was Carey McLeod of Tennessee, who jumped 26- ¾. All three are juniors.
The three finished in the same order at the DI National Indoor Meet in March, when Harrison went 27-8 ½, four inches farther than Grimes, and McLeod hit 27-1.
Harrison also won the high jump at both meets, going 7-6 ½ indoors and 7-7 ¾ outdoors. It was the third consecutive national meet that Harrison had won both events.
Grimes is a native of Merino, Calif., who spent three years at Chadron State before transferring to Florida State.
Because his high school grades were not up to par, he was unable to participate in track and field at CSC as a true freshman in 2016-17, but made the college’s Dean’s List once that year and began developing into a standout with the Eagles in 2018. He placed sixth in the long jump at the National Indoor Meet by going 24-9 and was fifth outdoors nationally at 24-6 ½ that season.
His marks were even better the next year. At the first indoor meet, Grimes set the CSC long jump record with a leap of 26-1 and did the same thing in the triple jump, going 49-3 ¾. He went on to win the long jump at 25-8 ¾ and take second in the triple jump at 51-8 ½ at the National Indoor Meet.
Grimes was frequently bothered by a pulled hamstring during the 2019 outdoor season. It prevented him from triple jumping at the National Outdoor Meet, but prior to that setback, he was the long jump silver medalist with a mark of 26-6 ¼ and was the only participant to exceed 25 feet on all six of his jumps.
Although Grimes’ transfer to Florida State was a blow to the Chadron State track program, he said he appreciated the opportunities the college had given him. Coach Riley Northrup has taken up much of the slack in long jump by recruiting Naishaun Jernigan of Springfield, Mass.
Jernigan earned All-American long jump honors by placing eighth indoors and third outdoor at the NCAA II National Meets this year.
Grimes will be busy during the next month while striving to become one of the United States’ three long jumpers at the Olympic Games in Tokyo that are due to begin in late July.