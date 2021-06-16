Grimes DI long jump runner-up

Former Chadron State College long jumper Isaac Grimes finished second in that event last weekend at the NCAA Division I National Outdoor Track and Field Meet at Oregon State University at Corvallis.

Grimes jumped 8.05 meters, or 26 feet, 5 inches, while placing second behind only JuVaughn Harrison of Louisiana State, who went 8.27 meters, or 27-1 ¾. Third was Carey McLeod of Tennessee, who jumped 26- ¾. All three are juniors.

The three finished in the same order at the DI National Indoor Meet in March, when Harrison went 27-8 ½, four inches farther than Grimes, and McLeod hit 27-1.

Harrison also won the high jump at both meets, going 7-6 ½ indoors and 7-7 ¾ outdoors. It was the third consecutive national meet that Harrison had won both events.

Grimes is a native of Merino, Calif., who spent three years at Chadron State before transferring to Florida State.

Because his high school grades were not up to par, he was unable to participate in track and field at CSC as a true freshman in 2016-17, but made the college’s Dean’s List once that year and began developing into a standout with the Eagles in 2018. He placed sixth in the long jump at the National Indoor Meet by going 24-9 and was fifth outdoors nationally at 24-6 ½ that season.