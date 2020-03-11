Gymnasts compete in Sturgis, will host Spring Fest

Panhandle competed with four gymnasts in level three. There were ten teams in level three. Alexis Green placed third out of eight gymnasts in the age 11+ division. She scored an 8.75 on the bars which placed her second in that event, and posted personal best across the board. Her most improved event was the beam, by far. She scored an 8.3 which was a +1.8 improvement on her Casper score. Elaina Strong took fourth on the day in 11+. She scored an 8.5 on the beam, medaling her third in that event and marked a major improvement in the beam for her. The focal point of the day for Crimsun Hotz was her 9.45 in vault. This gave her the gold medal in that event for ages 11+. Kourtney Hawk showed improvement in three out of four events. Her high point of the day was her 7.75 beam score, which placed her sixth in that event.

Rapid City Gymnastics won the level two event with a 109.150, and Spearfish Gymnastics won the level three with a 109.850.

This event was officially the third of the year for Panhandle Gymnastics. Its first was at Casper and the second was in Rock Springs, WY. Because of road closures and weather only Crimsun Hotz attended the Rock Springs event. She scored 8.5 vault, 8.8 bars, 7.5 beam, and 9.2 on the floor. These marks were good enough for first in her division (11+) in all around, and placed her fifth in overall all around.