Hardrockers hit late 3-pointer to nip Eagles in OT

Kolten Mortensen, a 6-foot-8 junior, nailed a 3-pointer with less than a second remaining in overtime to give South Dakota Mines a 60-59 victory over Chadron State in the King Center in Rapid City on Thursday night in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action.

The Hardrockers, who also nipped Black Hills State 79-78 on Saturday night, are now 6-4 for the season and Chadron State is 3-4.

Although both teams were below par offensively, the CSC-Mines game was a nail-biter most of the way. Chadron State’s biggest lead was 6-2 after four minutes had been played. The Hardrockers’ biggest lead was 32-24 at halftime after they tallied nine of the final 12 points in the half.

The Eagles opened the second half with a 7-0 run to get back in the game. Mines went ahead 51-46 with a follow shot by Brannagh Walsh with 1:50 to play, but Chadron State tied the score on a 3-pointer by Brady Delimont with 1:39 to play and a turning jump shot by Deundra Roberson with 46 seconds left.

The Hardrockers had a chance to win the game down the stretch, but missed a free throw and a dunk attempt to send it into overtime.