Hardrockers win 65-62 as Eagles go cold down stretch

The Chadron State College men’s basketball team held a 53-43 lead midway in the second half, but was outscored 22-9 the rest of the way and dropped a 65-62 decision to South Dakota Mines at home Saturday night.

The Eagles also started the game slowly, missing their first nine shots, six of them 3-point attempts. They did not score in the first 5 ½ minutes while Mines took a meager 7-0 lead. The Hardrockers went ahead by as much as 22-8 before the Chadron State got untracked, led Teddy Parham, who scored 16 points in nine minutes to help make the halftime score 32-32.

Two field goals and two free throws by Mason Hiemstra and 3-pointers by Tejaun Hale and KJ Harris helped the Eagles put together a 13-5 run that gave them their 10-point margin with 10:42 to play.

However, the Eagles made just four of their final 18 field goal attempts. Consecutive 3-point shots by three different Hardrockers in less than two minutes cut the difference to a single point. Chadron State took the lead again at 60-58 on a dunk by Taj-Maal Toney with 4:48 remaining, but only scored one more basket, a layup by Toney.

Meanwhile, Mines managed two field goals and three free shots to seal the verdict. The Eagles fired four 3-point shots in the final 29 seconds, any of which would have tied the score, but none of them connected.

Just five players scored for the Hardrockers. Junior forward Kolten Mortensen led with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Redshirt freshman Brevin Walter added 15 points and eight rebounds while guard Alejandro Rama had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Parham paced the Eagles with 19 points while Hiemstra and Marcus Jefferson both had 11.

The Eagles had a setback with about seven minutes left in the first half when leading scorer CJ Jennings missed a dunk attempt and crashed to the floor in an awkward manner. He tried to play again in the second half, but didn’t score in the entire game.

Both teams made nine 3-pointers, but Mines took 25 shots from behind the arc and the Eagles 36. The Hardrockers were 22 of 40 overall for 44.9% and Chadron State was 23-66 for 34.8%. The visitors were 12-17 at the free throw line and the Eagles 7-8.

Mines outrebounded the Eagles 40-33. CSC had only seven turnovers and Mines 18.

The Hardrockers are 7-11 overall and 5-7 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Eagles are 7-12 and 3-8

South Dakota Mines—Kolton Mortensen 20, Brevin Walter 15, Alejandro Rema 13, Keegan Smith 9, Brannagh Walsh 8. Totals 22-49 (9-25) 12-17 65 points, 40 rebounds, 12 assists, 18 turnovers

Chadron State—Teddy Parham 19, Marcus Jefferson 11, Mason Hiemstra 11, Tejaun Hale 6, Taj Toney 6, KJ Harris 5, Porter Anderson 2, Beau Bragg 2. Totals: 23-66 (9-36) 7-8 62 points, 33 rebounds, 15 assists, 7 turnovers.

South Dakota Mines 32 33 ----65

Chadron State 32 30 ----62

3-pointers: SDM—Walter 2, Rama 2, Mortensen 2, Walsh 2, Smith 1. CSC—Parham 3, Jefferson 3, Harris 1, Hiemstra 1, Hale 1.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0