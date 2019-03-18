The Chadron State College softball team batted only .255 and walked four times on Sunday in Pueblo, as the Eagles fell 5-4 to Adams State University and 12-0 to Colorado School of Mines in five innings to go to 6-18 overall and 3-11 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play.
Gabby Russell got the start in the circle for CSC, and pitched five complete no-hit innings, before the Grizzlies finally struck back in the sixth inning.
Chadron State went up 1-0 in the second inning, after Ellie Owens singled onto base, Bailey Rominger bunted them both forward safely, Leilani Niccum laid down a sac bunt, and Lauren Renck walked to load the bases. Later in the inning, Bailey Marvel drove in one run with a single through the left side.
No more runs scored for either team until the Grizzlies came alive in the top of the sixth. They were sparked by a batter reaching base on error, and they went on to hit two doubles and a single, producing a 3-1 lead.
A double by Alyssa Geist in the bottom of the seventh and a two-run shot by Owens kept the Eagles alive.
In extra innings, each team scored once in the eighth. Adams State added three more base hits to go up 4-3, but the Eagles stayed in the game again, with a sac fly by Marvel.
Things were decided in ASU's favor in the ninth on a fielding error by CSC which produced the winning run. Eagles senior pitcher Dallas Magnusson, who entered in the sixth inning, was charged the loss to fall to 1-4 on the season.
Colorado School of Mines held CSC to three hits in five innings while piling up 12 runs to shorten the game at five innings in the afternoon contest. The Orediggers ran out to a 6-0 lead in the third, seized the 8-0 advantage they needed in the fourth, and then tacked on four more in the fifth for good measure.
Chadron State's only base hits came on a liner up the middle in the third inning by Angelica Maples, and singles by Renck and Rominger in the critical fifth.
Peyton Propp started and received the decision for the Eagles, exiting in the third, down 3-0. Russell relieved Propp for three innings. Claire Stringfellow started and completed the three-hitter for Mines.
Saturday, Chadron State College freshman Haleigh Hoefs hit a double, a home run, and a sacrifice fly in Pueblo for four of the Eagles' seven runs, as Colorado School of Mines defeated CSC 7-3 in the morning game and CSC downed Adams State University 4-3 in the late game. The games were hosted by CSC on the campus of Colorado State University-Pueblo in order to ensure they would be played after a blizzard rocked Chadron Wednesday and Thursday.
Despite only allowing five hits in seven innings against Mines, pitchers Megan and Cassidy Horngave up 15 walks against Mines.
Freshman Bailey Marvel scored two of the Eagles' three runs. CSC went up 1-0 in the first when Marvel walked and Hoefs' first RBI of the day drove her in.
The Orediggers capitalized in the second and fifth innings. In the top of the second, four Mines batters walked, and three of those were able to cross home plate. A CSC error kept Mines alive, and CSM senior Kara Jones hit a double to bring in three runs, all unearned, to put Mines up 4-1. In the fifth, the CSC pitchers added four more walks and the Orediggers added two hits for three more runs.
The Eagles' only other runs came in the third, off Hoefs' homer, which also brought in Marvel who led off with a double. Then Sydney Marchando, who pitched a complete game win for Mines, blanked the home team for the last three innings, scattering two hits.
CSC played Adams State later in the afternoon following a neutral site meeting between Adams and Mines. In the final contest of the day, CSC jumped up 4-1 on ASU in the fifth, before the Grizzlies' comeback bid failed in the seventh with Eagles' pitcher Dallas Magnusson going the distance in the circle for her first win to get to 1-3 on the season.
Magnusson fanned six Grizzlies batters while walking only two, holding them under .300 in the batter's box.
Marvel scored her third run of the day when she walked and was singled home by senior Kayla Michel in the first for the 1-0 lead.
Adams State answered with a solo home run in the top of the second, and things remained tied 1-1 while both teams went hitless for two entire innings.
In the fourth, CSC's Bailey Rominger doubled, and Leilani Niccum singled her home for the go-ahead run. Marvel recorded her third walk and fourth base on balls in the fifth inning before the Hoefs sac fly. On the next at-bat, Michel brought in Alyssa Geist, who reached on an error, for a 4-1 lead.
Three singles and one walk produced a single run for the Grizzlies in the sixth, and ASU added another run in the seventh after a walk, a steal, a wild pitch, and a single got a runner around the diamond. Magnusson then ended the game on an infield fly to shortstop Marvel.
In the two games combined, Rominger and Michel each went 3-for-6 in the box to lead the Eagles.
Chadron State will be back in the Rocky Mountain State for the fifth straight weekend next Saturday, beginning a four-game series in Lakewood at Colorado Christian University, who is currently second in the league standings at 8-2.