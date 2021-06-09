Host Nationals show promise while going 3-1 at Wood Bat Tourney

Parish also said he likes the players’ aggressive base running. He acknowledged they may “run into some outs,” but that’s something he can live with.

The Nationals outhit Gordon 8-4 while also doubling the score (16-8) against the Regulators. Hall had two hits for the winners while six others had one. Bila was credited with an inside-the-park homer, when he never stopped running while the visitors had a problem with throwing and catching the ball. He also pitched the first four innings to earn the win.

Collin Brennan swiped three bases and scored three times.

Martin managed just one hit and one run Saturday evening when Hall and Bissonette shared the pitching duties. Hall and Berry each had two hits for the hosts, who finished with nine. Chadron also stole nine bases.

Platte Valley’s ace, Brady Radzymski, gave up four hits and walked two, but also struck out 12 Nationals. Dunbar got two of Chadron’s hits. The score was knotted at 3-3 until the top of the seventh, when the Gering team tallied three runs.

Both Jack Franklin and Adreick Conn had two hits for the tournament winners.