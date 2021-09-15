Junior Cardinals win again

By taking four of the top six places, the Chadron Middle School girls won their third straight cross country meet of the season Saturday during the Chadron State College Invitational.

Cali Hendrickson was the overall winner over the 3,000-meter route in 11:19.5. Teammates Jentsyn Fuller, Ava Pyle and Lillie Uhing filled the fourth through sixth slots in that order.

Just 26 seconds separated them. All are 8th graders except Uhing, who is in the 7th grade.

The Junior Cardinals tallied only 13 points, and the low score wins in cross country. Sidney finished second with 28 points, followed by Scottsbluff, 51; and Gering, 52.

