Junior Nationals divide two one-run tilts

Chadron’s First National Bank of Omaha Juniors baseball team split a pair of dramatic, high-scoring one-run games at Maurice Horse Field last week.
Chadron won the first contest Tuesday night 10-9 over the Sheridan County Regulators from Gordon while B&C Steel from Gering edged the Junior Nationals 16-15 on Wednesday night.
In the first game, the Chadron team jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but Sheridan County tallied six runs during its next at bat with Logan Slama’s two-run double one of the big blows.
The Nationals scored twice in the bottom of the third to make it a 6-5 game, then scored four times in the fourth to take the lead for good. Back-to-back singles by Trace White and Trey Williamson were key hits in the Chadron uprising.
The hosts added another run in the fifth to go ahead 10-6, but it almost was not enough. Gordon scored three times in the top of the seventh before that rally was snuffed.
Just like the final score, Chadron outhit the visitors 10-9. Both White and Garrett Reece had two hits for the Nationals. Leadoff batter Traiton Starr led the Regulators with three hits and three runs batted in.
Drew Milburn and Jordan Bissonette divided the pitching chores for Chadron. Milburn gave up five hits and Bissonette four. Both struck out five Regulators.
The second game was a donnybrook with lots of baserunners.
The Gering visitors had 12 hits, drew eight walks and had seven players hit by pitches, mostly early in the game. The Junior Nats had 10 hits and walked nine times. Each team scored in four of the five innings. Strike outs were rare. Chadron batters fanned four times and Gering only three.
The score was already 7-6 in B&C Steel’s favor after two innings. The visitors also scored four times in the third. Chadron was blanked in the bottom of the third, but tallied six runs in the fourth to take a 10-7 lead.
The Nationals’ first two runs in the fourth came home on sacrifice flies. The third scored on a wild pitch. The final three crossed the plate following singles by Tobin Meyer, Milburn and Kobe Bissonette.
During its next at bat, Gering responded with a six-run uprising of its own to duplicate Chadron’s feat of coming from behind by three runs to take a three-run lead.
All the visitors’ runs in the fifth scored after two were out. Walks with the bases loaded brought home two of the runs. Gering then hit two infield dribblers, each of which netted a run, and tallied the final two runs when Lukah Schwery, who had struck out to lead off the inning, hit a bounder through the right side of the infield.
With Gering leading 16-13, the Nationals staged a two-run rally in the bottom of the fifth. Brothers Kobe and Jordan Bissonette both singled and scored on a hit up the middle by Trey Williamson, but the final batter was retired to end the marathon.
Both Bissonettes had two hits and they combined to score seven times. Both Caden Buskirk and Noah Brown were credited with three runs batted in for Chadron.
Creighton Beals had three hits to lead Gering. Mason Gaudreault, who scored four times, and Chris Bliss each had two hits.