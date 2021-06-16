Junior Nationals divide two one-run tilts

The second game was a donnybrook with lots of baserunners.

The Gering visitors had 12 hits, drew eight walks and had seven players hit by pitches, mostly early in the game. The Junior Nats had 10 hits and walked nine times. Each team scored in four of the five innings. Strike outs were rare. Chadron batters fanned four times and Gering only three.

The score was already 7-6 in B&C Steel’s favor after two innings. The visitors also scored four times in the third. Chadron was blanked in the bottom of the third, but tallied six runs in the fourth to take a 10-7 lead.

The Nationals’ first two runs in the fourth came home on sacrifice flies. The third scored on a wild pitch. The final three crossed the plate following singles by Tobin Meyer, Milburn and Kobe Bissonette.

During its next at bat, Gering responded with a six-run uprising of its own to duplicate Chadron’s feat of coming from behind by three runs to take a three-run lead.

All the visitors’ runs in the fifth scored after two were out. Walks with the bases loaded brought home two of the runs. Gering then hit two infield dribblers, each of which netted a run, and tallied the final two runs when Lukah Schwery, who had struck out to lead off the inning, hit a bounder through the right side of the infield.