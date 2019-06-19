The First National Bank North Platte Junior Nationals began their week strong with a 9-4 win over the Bridgeport Junior Bombers, but couldn’t find a win in three games throughout the week.
On Tuesday, June 11, the Junior Nationals used a trio of three-run innings to help earn their first and only win of the week. Chadron started strong, scoring three in the top of the first, then added three in the fourth and again in the sixth innings.
Heading into the top of the sixth, Bridgeport had cut Chadron’s lead to 6-4, but Zach Wordekemper, Dawson Dunbar and Collin Brennan sealed the win. Of the three, Brennan had the only hit, a single to shortstop, while Wordekemper and Dunbar were walked.
A strikeout, fly out and ground out in the bottom of the sixth kept the Bombers from adding further runs and ended the game.
Brennan was credited with the win after pitching 1.1 innings. He allowed just one run and two hits while striking out one and walking two. Dunbar saw the most time on the mound for the Nationals, pitching two innings, earning two strikeouts and allowing a single run on one hit.
Xander Provance and Dalton Stewart also saw time on the mound. Provance pitched 1.1 inings and struck out two batters while allowing two runs and a single hit. He walked one batter. Stewart closed out the game earning one strikeout and one walk in 1.1 innings. He did allow a hot or a run.
On offence, Dunbar went 2-for-3 at the plate and batted in two runs. He also had three runs. Brennan also went 2-for-3 at the plate with one RBI and two runs. The Nationals had five hits in the game.
Chadron wasn’t able to celebrate long as they travelled to Casper, Wednesday, June 12 and lost 6-5 to the Casper Junior Varsity in the first game of a double-header. They were then routed 14-0 in the second game.
The Nationals trailed Casper 6-2 after five innings but closed to 6-4 in the top of the sixth after Dalton Stewart and Daniel Wellnitz scored.
A pair of pop-outs and a strikeout from Dunbar kept the Nationals within striking distance
Chadron’s Sawyer Haag hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Brennan and pull within one, but Cobie Bila popped out to shortstop and Cody Hall struck out swinging to end the game.
Following the near miss, the Nationals gave up five runs in the first, two in the second and six in the third to trail 13-0 after just three innings. Another Casper run in the fourth and no answer from Chadron’s offense ended the game after the top of the fifth.
Chadron had just three hits in the game, one each from Eric Vahrenkamp, Provance and Bila.
On Friday, the Junior Nationals hosted Gordon-Rushville Post 34 and led the Regulators 4-3 heading into the top of the fourth inning.
The two teams then exited the fourth inning tied 5-5, but an offensive explosion of 9 unanswered runs, four in the fifth and five in the sixth, by the Regulators earned them the win.
Four Chadron pitchers saw the mound, but Provance was given the loss. Chadron starter Shane Frye pitched 4.1 innings giving up six runs on six hits. Frye struck out three batters and walked one. Provance entered the game in the top of the sixth and gave up five runs on two hits while walking three and striking out one.
Chadron had 10 hits in the game led by Levi Van Beek who went 2-for-2 with a single RBI and a run. Dawson Dunbar had two hits in four plate appearances and six other Nationals contributed a single hit.
This weekend the Junior Nationals host their home tournament at Maurice Horse Field. Scottsbluff, Gering, Gordon-Rushville and Alliance will visit. Two games, beginning with Alliance vs. Gordon-Rushville at 5 p.m. and Chadron vs. Alliance at 7:30 p.m., will start the tournament. Saturday and Sunday games will begin at 10 a.m.