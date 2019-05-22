Chadron’s First National Bank North Platte Junior Nationals got their 2019 season underway this weekend at the Alliance Junior Tourney, in Alliance. The Nats went 1-2 at the tourney, defeating Gordon-Rushville 9-8 on Saturday, and losing to North Platte 16-0 and Casper 11-3, Sunday.
Junior Nationals Head Coach Jackson Dickerson said overall he was pleased with how his team played.
“We got the opportunity to play three very good ball clubs and I thought that our guys came out and played well,” Dickerson said in a message, Monday. “Offensively we put together some quality at-bats and hit the ball hard all weekend.”
Dickerson said the team has a lot to clean up and a lot of areas where they need to improve, but he expected as much after the first games of the season.
“I’m excited about the direction that we are going,” Dickerson said. “Our guys are buying into the program and with that I think that we are going to improve every day.”
The Nationals led 3-1 after two innings against the Gordon-Rushville Post 34 Regulators Saturday, but the Regulators managed to take a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth and the game was tied 4-4 heading into an eventful final inning.
In the top of the sixth, the Nats Cody Hall singled to center field to open the season and was then advanced into scoring position by Zach Wordekemper on a sacrifice bunt.
The Regulators then walked Daniel Wellnitz and gave up a single to right field by Shane Frye to load the bases and set the stage for a five-run inning.
The Nats began driving runs home immediately after loading the bases. Collin Brennan scored both Hall and Wellnitz with a single to right field to give his team a 6-4 lead. Dunbar then stretched the lead to 7-4 after grounding out but managing to score Frye and advance Brennan to second.
The Nats would score two more runs on wild pitches with Sawyer Haag at bat. Haag would then fly out to center field for the third out. The damage would prove costly, however, as Provance’s score on the second wild pitch would end up as the National’s winning run after the Regulators threatened with a bottom-of-the-sixth comeback.
With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, the Regulators began rallying on the back of a series of Nationals miscues, including four walks and a hit batter by Provance who was on the mound.
Late in the lineup, with the Regulators trailing just 9-7, Provance hit batter Ellis Livingston with the bases loaded to bring the score to 9-8, but the next batter Provance faced flied out to the mound for the third out to end the game and preserve the Nationals first win of the season.
On Sunday, the Nationals struggled on both sides of the ball against strong teams from North Platte and Casper. Though the Nats led 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth, Casper scored eight runs in the inning and added three more in the bottom of the fifth to seal their 11-3 win.
In their final game of the tournament the Nats were shut out by North Platte in just two-and-a-half innings. The Nationals went into the bottom of the second trailing just 1-0, but allowed 15 runs in the inning and couldn’t avoid the run-rule after being held scoreless in the top of the third.
The Junior Nationals faced the Regulators again during a two-game series in Rusvhille, Wednesday. Results of the games were not available at time of print. They’ll face Gering May 28 in their home opener in Chadron, and Alliance May 29 to close out the month.