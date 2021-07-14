Junior Nationals win over Sidney, Alliance

Chadron’s First National Bank-Omaha Juniors wrapped up their regular season last week by defeating two of their district rivals prior to hosting the Class B District Tournament this past weekend.

On Tuesday night at Sidney, the Nationals won 9-5 and the next night broke a 5-5 tie with Alliance at home by loading the bases in the bottom of the fifth and winning 8-5 when Quinn Bailey drove all three runners home with a double to left field.

The wins boosted the Chadron team’s record to 10-6-1.

The Nationals outhit Sidney 13-6 and stole 13 bases, but three visitors’ errors helped Sidney post three unearned runs and remain in striking range.

Chadron opened the game by scoring once in the top of the first. But the Nationals were soon in hot water. Chadron’s starting pitcher threw 22 pitches and only four of them were strikes. Thus Sidney drew four walks and mixed in a base hit before he was relieved.

The replacement, Brady Daniels, also walked two, but didn’t give up any hits and struck out three to end the inning with Sidney scoring just twice. Chadron tallied three runs in the second inning and two in the third to lead the rest of the way.