Junior Nationals win over Sidney, Alliance

Chadron’s First National Bank-Omaha Juniors wrapped up their regular season last week by defeating two of their district rivals prior to hosting the Class B District Tournament this past weekend.
On Tuesday night at Sidney, the Nationals won 9-5 and the next night broke a 5-5 tie with Alliance at home by loading the bases in the bottom of the fifth and winning 8-5 when Quinn Bailey drove all three runners home with a double to left field.
The wins boosted the Chadron team’s record to 10-6-1.
The Nationals outhit Sidney 13-6 and stole 13 bases, but three visitors’ errors helped Sidney post three unearned runs and remain in striking range.
Chadron opened the game by scoring once in the top of the first. But the Nationals were soon in hot water. Chadron’s starting pitcher threw 22 pitches and only four of them were strikes. Thus Sidney drew four walks and mixed in a base hit before he was relieved.
The replacement, Brady Daniels, also walked two, but didn’t give up any hits and struck out three to end the inning with Sidney scoring just twice. Chadron tallied three runs in the second inning and two in the third to lead the rest of the way.
Kobe Bissonette and Caden Buskirk paced the Nationals’ offense with three hits apiece. Trey Hendrickson stole four bases. Buskirk, Bailey and Milburn all swiped three. Chadron wound up using six pitchers. All but Daniels gave up at least one hit, but no more than two.
After a scoreless first inning in the game with Alliance, the visitors scored once in the second, while Chadron tallied five runs in the bottom of the frame. The Junior Spartans chipped away by scoring twice in the third and once in both the third and fourth to tie the game at 5 going into the last of the fifth.
That’s when things worked well for the Nationals. Noah Brown led off with a double. Hendrickson bunted and the ball hopped past the Alliance pitcher for a base hit. Daniels walked to load the bases. Milburn hit the ball to the shortstop, who threw home to force out Brown, with Milburn reaching first on a fielder’s choice.
With the bases still loaded, Bailey worked the count to 2-2 before hitting the ball over the left fielder’s head to drive in three runs and win the game.
The Nationals finished with six hits, including two by Jordan Bissonette, drew five walks and none of them struck out. Like Bailey, Bissonette and Brown doubled. Alliance had five hits, including a double by Landon Crowe to drive in a pair of runs.