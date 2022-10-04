 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Card golfers state bound

The youthful Chadron High girls’ golf team is headed to the Class C State Tournament after placing third at the Class C-5 District Tourney in Kimball on Monday.

Coached by CJ Bach, the Cardinals shot 440, some 24 strokes ahead of the fourth place team, Perkins County at Grant. The top three teams from each district make up the state continent, along with individuals who place among the top 15 at districts and are not on a qualifying team.

Junior Kenzie Pourier led Chadron with a 103 total, good for sixth place. She was followed by sophomore Teagan Bach with a 110 that placed her 10th, along with sophomore Eliana Uhing at 111 and senior Norah Winkler at 116.

Led by sisters Makallyn and Kaetryn Bancroft with scores of 90 and 95 to claim the gold and silver medals, Valentine won the team title with a 408. Hershey was second at 428.

Gordon-Rushville’s Tessa Hurlburt was third among the individuals with a 99. Her teammate, Kylie Coomes, also qualified by shooting a 103.

The state tourney will be at the Elks Country Club course at Columbus on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The last time a Chadron team qualified for state was 2017.

