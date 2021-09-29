Lady Cards close second at Ogallala

A preview of sorts of the girls’ Class C-5 District Cross-Country Meet took place last Thursday at Ogallala, where just five points separated the top four teams.
Sidney won the team title with 48 points, edging Chadron by just two points. McCook third with 52 and Ogallala fourth with 53.
Since McCook is Class B, the Bison won’t figure in the C-5 District Meet that will also be in Ogallalla on Thursday, Oct. 14. But Chadron Coach Willie Uhing thinks the remaining three teams are among the top five in Class C in the state and anticipates that the district showdown will be extremely close and exciting.
Individually, the Cardinals’ points were posted by Makinley Fuller, who was fifth in the 5-kilometer race in 20:35, followed by Grace Pyle, 13th in 21:35; Emma Witte, 15th in 21:50; and Leila Tewahade, 17th in 22:04.
Aspen Graves was Chadron’s fifth runner, placing 31st in 23.37. Aliyah Mills was 45th among the 72 entries in 24:26.
The winner was Ogallala sophomore Lindee Henning, last year’s state meet runner-up. Her time Thursday was 19:14. Second went to McCook’s Samantha Rodewald in 19:58, Sidney’s Talissa Tanquary was just one second behind in third, followed by another McCook entry, Sienna Dutton at 20:31. Mallory Applegate of Cozad was sixth in 20:36, one tick back of Fuller.
Broken Bow and Sidney were one-two in the boys’ race, while the Cardinals were seventh.
Individually, the first four runners hit the finish line just four seconds apart. Daine Wardyn of Broken Bow was the winner in 16:54, followed by Daniel Bashtovoi of Sidney, Jarrett Miles of North Platte St. Pat’s and Cameron Brauer of Sidney. Another Red Raider, Mitch Deer, was fifth in 17:24.
The Cardinals were led by Gavin Sloan, 28th in 18:39, and Carter Ryan, 32nd in 18:46. Caden Galbraith was 48th in 19:28 and Chayse Swinney, 50th in 19:31. Ninety-eight boys competed.
The Red Birds’ varsity will run at Scottsbluff on Friday, their last competition prior to the District Meet.