Lady Cards close second at Ogallala

A preview of sorts of the girls’ Class C-5 District Cross-Country Meet took place last Thursday at Ogallala, where just five points separated the top four teams.

Sidney won the team title with 48 points, edging Chadron by just two points. McCook third with 52 and Ogallala fourth with 53.

Since McCook is Class B, the Bison won’t figure in the C-5 District Meet that will also be in Ogallalla on Thursday, Oct. 14. But Chadron Coach Willie Uhing thinks the remaining three teams are among the top five in Class C in the state and anticipates that the district showdown will be extremely close and exciting.

Individually, the Cardinals’ points were posted by Makinley Fuller, who was fifth in the 5-kilometer race in 20:35, followed by Grace Pyle, 13th in 21:35; Emma Witte, 15th in 21:50; and Leila Tewahade, 17th in 22:04.

Aspen Graves was Chadron’s fifth runner, placing 31st in 23.37. Aliyah Mills was 45th among the 72 entries in 24:26.